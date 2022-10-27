Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable. He appeared in nearly every sketch — a rarity for hosts these days — and his confident but often self-deprecating demeanor influenced the writers to deliver sharp dialog: The show took clear aim at Hollywood’s often condescending portrayal of Southern life and Southern culture. One reality-show spoof featured Harlow playing...
KULR8
David Beckham was 'always picked last' for teams as a 'small and skinny' kid
David Beckham was a "small and skinny" kid who was always picked last for sports teams. The former footballer opened up about his own experiences as a youngster playing sport in new Disney Plus documentary series 'Save Our Squad' which shows him mentoring the Westward Boys team from East London who play in the Echo Junior Football League - the same league in which David started his own football career.
Comments / 0