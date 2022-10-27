Read full article on original website
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Strongly Supports Attorney General Moody’s Push To Declare Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
In the wake of an incident where Florida law enforcement deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population, Sheriff Mike Prendergast of Citrus County is strongly supporting Florida Attorney General Moody’s push to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Please see his
click orlando
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
villages-news.com
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on independent fire district referendum
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on the independent fire district referendum on the ballot in Sumter County. The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District referendum was placed on the Nov. 8 ballot as the result of a series of meetings in 2021 in which Villagers were worried about extraordinarily excessive wait times for ambulances, run by a third-party for-profit entity contracted through Sumter County. Villagers overwhelmingly concluded at the time they would be better off with an ambulance service operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
WESH
Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots
As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
Citrus County Chronicle
Send that check, pay your taxes
On Nov. 1, I should receive Citrus County Property tax bill from Janice Warren. Property taxes have been around since 6,000 B.C. Clay tablets from the city-state Lagash (part of modern day Iraq) showed figures called "bala" or rotation. Tax assessors would focus on different areas of the city-state monthly to access the tax value for the king. During the dark ages, the manor lords had to pay a tax for their lands to the king. Today it is a tax, which generates revenue for the local government's budget. It works well in generating about 3/4 of the local taxes and 1/2 of the local government revenue, excluding state and local aid.
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter County leads state in early voting turnout
Sumter County may have just opened its early voting sites on Tuesday, but it’s already No. 1. Early voting sites are now open throughout the tri-county area. Marion County starts its early voting period today, while Lake and Sumter began earlier in the week. However, when the first day of early in-person voting ended in Sumter, the county already had achieved about a 20.8% turnout rate — the highest in the state thus far.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Oct. 25
(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A3 story, “Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects”): I’m calling about the mayor complaining about the finances with the former city manager. He’s been there 20 years and I think it’s in poor taste to be bringing this up right before an election. So the buck stops with the elected officials and I think that they should move past that. The former city manager did a very good job of redeveloping Inverness and he should be praised and lauded for that, not attacked for political reasons.
villages-news.com
Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal
At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal. Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Seeks Help In 1974 Cold Case Murder
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday it is seeking help from the public in an investigation into the 1974 murder of a California man, whose remains were found in Dixie County. The agency said the investigation into the death of 24-year-old James Norris
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
