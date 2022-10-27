Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Sweet treats and ghoulish tricks
Citrus YMCA hosted its seventh annual Fall Festival and Truck-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., in Lecanto. Youths were able to enjoy games, bounce houses, food trucks and a costume contest to go with the trunks. The event was an early kick-off to Halloween, which is today, where youths, with parents in tow, will be out trick or treating. For other events going on, visit https://tinyurl.com/n8hncash.
hernandosun.com
Sisters collect candy wrappers for Halloween
For Halloween this year, sisters Letty and Payton Lockhart of Spring Hill plan to trick or treat as DC supervillain Harley Quinn and Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, respectively. Yet despite their slightly divergent tastes in Halloween costumes, the sisters share a common goal: doing their part to save the environment, via the Happy Halloween! community service project. “Hello, our names are Letty and Payton. We are Brownie Girl Scouts,” reads a flier and open letter to the Hernando County community written by Payton, 8, and Letty, 7, representatives of Girl Scout Troop number 4436. “We are working on a community service project. We are collecting candy wrappers to help the environment and help reduce waste at our landfills.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to consider extending entertainment district to more days and permanent
Inverness officials will consider expanding the hours of the city’s entertainment district that would allow downtown visitors more leeway to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another. Currently, the city engages its entertainment district to coincide with downtown events. During those events, the city issues local...
Therapy horse becomes honorary police officer in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A mini horse in Ocala earned her stripes this week when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer for the city. The miniature horse who goes by Magic is the first mini horse to receive the honor. Standing at 2 feet tall, she is part of the award-winning nonprofit organization, Gentle Carousel. The organization is one of the largest equine therapy programs.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
fox13news.com
'Back the Boo' benefits K-9s of Pasco County Sheriff's Office
A fun Halloween event happening in Hudson. The Pasco Horseman’s Association is hosting their 5th annual “Back the Boo,” benefitting the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. There will be free candy for the kids, K-9 demonstrations, an equine obstacle challenge, a haunted hayride, emergency services trucks to touch and a whole lot more.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
Turkey shortages impacting Tampa Bay businesses, will cost more this Thanksgiving
Even though Thanksgiving is a month away, people are already having trouble finding turkeys.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County Provides Easy Access to Inmate Booking Photos
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- Pasco County is now operating the corrections and jail operations in Pasco County. They have now made a website available for the public to get information on visitation hours, deposit money to inmates, and get booking photos and charges. Visit the new Pasco jail website at Pasco Corrections | Pasco County, FL - Official Website (pascocountyfl.net)
villages-news.com
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on independent fire district referendum
Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on the independent fire district referendum on the ballot in Sumter County. The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District referendum was placed on the Nov. 8 ballot as the result of a series of meetings in 2021 in which Villagers were worried about extraordinarily excessive wait times for ambulances, run by a third-party for-profit entity contracted through Sumter County. Villagers overwhelmingly concluded at the time they would be better off with an ambulance service operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Citrus County Chronicle
The story behind John Brown Fishing Pier and John Brown
Discover Citrus County is an award-winning magazine published each October by the Citrus County Chronicle. Each year the Discover magazine focuses on a new and unique theme giving readers a glimpse into the past, present, and future of our beautiful community, Citrus County, Florida. This year we decided to give...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
hernandosun.com
Fall Festival, Yard Sale & Bluegrass Oct. 29
When folks attend the Spring Lake United Methodist Church Fall Festival and Yard Sale, 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, they’ll enjoy live music from a nationally known bluegrass artist, games, a Chili Cookoff judged by local luminaries, and more. Yet they’ll also have the opportunity to give and help others.
fox13news.com
Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
