For Halloween this year, sisters Letty and Payton Lockhart of Spring Hill plan to trick or treat as DC supervillain Harley Quinn and Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, respectively. Yet despite their slightly divergent tastes in Halloween costumes, the sisters share a common goal: doing their part to save the environment, via the Happy Halloween! community service project. “Hello, our names are Letty and Payton. We are Brownie Girl Scouts,” reads a flier and open letter to the Hernando County community written by Payton, 8, and Letty, 7, representatives of Girl Scout Troop number 4436. “We are working on a community service project. We are collecting candy wrappers to help the environment and help reduce waste at our landfills.”

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO