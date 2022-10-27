ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Resist Ukraine fatigue

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

The Congressional Progressive Caucus doesn’t have enough fringe positions without joining the anti-Ukraine minority?

Thirty members of the liberal House caucus signed a letter urging President Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to bring an end to its invasion of a neighboring sovereign nation.

The letter came out Monday and created a lot of head-scratching. Could this have been a coordinated strategy to give President Biden political cover to ratchet down his support of Ukraine’s defense against invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

It was no such thing. It was just progressive Democrats pointing out the obvious, but in a way that backfires and gives aid and comfort to Mr. Putin.

A day later, the letter was withdrawn, saying it was accidentally released, and the caucus’s leader, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) apologized.

The letter implied that the United States could act independently of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and negotiate directly with Mr. Putin. This is contrary to the White House’s position that any diplomacy with Russia will be up to Ukraine.

The idea that the United States should somehow oversee or mediate negotiations with President Putin is not inherently wrong. The free world hopes that its unyielding support of Ukraine will force Russia to seek a negotiated way out of its invasion.

It’s not yet that time, and by withdrawing their letter, progressive Democrats recognize that their untimely missive provided no useful perspective but only helped Republicans already planning to downsize America’s commitment of military aid to Ukraine.

