To the editor: Libraries earn levy support

Libraries are an institution of learning, togetherness, community, and hope. Libraries are a community hub for neighborhoods.

As a community leader I look to the neighborhood library for resources whether that is researching a project, printing meeting flyers, hosting a community event. They are a place for all.

During the pandemic they kept the resources available to our community. Coming out of the pandemic they continued innovative ways to enhance our community.

The return on investment for our neighborhoods from our public library is unmatched. I often tell the story of walking into the Lagrange Branch one summer afternoon and seeing the smiles on kids’ faces as staff feed them lunch and mentor them. I was brought to tears. No child should ever go hungry in the dawn of life. No child should ever go without someone to mentor them in life.

North Toledo is a poverty-stricken neighborhood, but there is hope because of the staff at the Lagrange Branch. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is so much more than books; it’s an institution of hope, a leader in innovation, a pillar of togetherness, a diamond in Toledo.

That’s why I’m supporting the renewal of its tax initiative.

ALFONSO NARVAEZ

North Toledo

Democracy is on the ballot

I’ve seen and heard many statements telling us that we should be concerned about losing our democracy. The public response appears to be a big yawn. Why is that? My guess is that we don’t understand democracy.

With my training in education I learned that we wouldn’t retain information that we couldn’t utilize. There were many academic courses that I took and forgot most of what I heard shortly after taking my final exam. I’m certain that I forgot what I learned in my high school civics class completely.

A lot of people spent their lives trying to convince us of the benefits of democracy. This has happened for well over 2,000 years. Our forefathers thought it was important and built a society on the concepts. They realized the ideas were more like a hypothesis and were uncertain it would succeed. They hoped people would continue to work at it to ensure its success. They didn’t anticipate we would stop working at it.

Humans, being a mentally lazy group and overwhelmed by excess information, seek the simplest answer, one which means we don’t have to share the blame.

As anyone who has read history will tell you, there are many options to democracy, and you can read about their successes and failures. It is probable that we will sink into one of them by our unwillingness to work.

I’m probably pretty naive to think that my peers will begin to learn more about democracy when they don’t even have enough gumption to vote, but I keep trying.

Lest we forget, we can always vote out a democracy; however, it is unlikely we can vote one back in. Totalitarian governments forbid it. Remember, our decisions affect everyone as well as those who follow.

THOMAS HYLDAHL

Monclova

Causes of inflation

There are five fundamental reasons we have inflation:

● Tariffs on imported industrial components, thanks to former President Trump.

●Chinese cities closing down because of the coronavirus, further reducing our access to critical industrial components.

● More supply-chain problems, because private enterprise depends on imports rather than domestic suppliers.

● A drought that has reduced U.S. food production. Have you seen what has happened to the Mississippi River? Then there are those raids on meat-processing plants employing many undocumented immigrants. My college buddies worked at the Dubuque Pack, put out of business by nonunion immigrants decades ago. We can’t have it both ways, cheap food and well-paid agricultural-​food processing workers.

I worked picking produce for my grandfather and know about the cost of food. We still garden.

● Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has decreased global fossil fuel supplies. OPEC is not helping. We need to stop exporting fossil fuels unless the need is strategically critical. We need to get less reliant on fossil natural gas and oil.

Payments to taxpayers to keep the economy working. Both parties did this.

Maybe it was too much, but where is the record of opposition arguments? Economists will no doubt write endless essays on “what if.” These payments kept the economy from crashing, but now we need to pay the piper.

Our President has no way to quickly deal with any of these issues. Do not let GOP campaign ads convince you otherwise.

DON STIERMAN

Pinckney, Mich.

Silence a problem

The recent shooting incident at the Whitmer game was a senseless act perpetrated by criminals.

There are people in our city who know who did it, and it’s a shame that they, either out of fear or don’t want to be involved, won’t come forward. The car can’t be found because it’s stashed in someone’s garage. This is the code of silence in the hood.

The news reports all point to gun violence. The real description should be people violence.

A gun sitting on a table does not create or commit violence. It’s a bad decision by a twisted mind that creates the violence.

This naming, over and over is an attempt to soften people to the efforts of gun control groups to disarm the law-abiding citizen.

Gun control is proficiency at the range.

LOU STEFANONI

North Toledo

Grim assessment

City council is being asked by fellow first-term council member Michelle Grim to support her effort to spend $1.4 million of American Rescue Plan money to pay off other people’s debts.

There are many programs and projects in Toledo that could use some of that money to help local taxpayers in need.

Ms. Grim has not even finished her first term on council. On the very day she was sworn in, she pulled petitions to run for an open seat as a State Representative. This plan of hers is nothing more than a cheap shot at proclaiming a major political win to help springboard her to a cushy job in Columbus.

This self proclaimed Godless person is not really interested in helping others, as much as she is praying for a lifetime government job with big benefits. Why should her fellow councilmen want to help her succeed in this effort, unless, of course, they see it as a way to get her out of Toledo?

MIKE MCMAHON

Central Toledo

Keep Merrin in House

Despite all of this year’s redistricting controversies, South Toledo, Maumee, and Springfield Township have an exciting opportunity to re-elect Derek Merrin to the Ohio House of Representatives in District 42.

I have known Derek since he was the young mayor of Waterville and have observed his fine work for his former House district in Columbus.

As a 26-year-Toledo City Council member, I saw firsthand his positive influences for the Toledo Zoo, the Historic Old South End, Imagination Station, our airport, and his support of all of our safety forces.

When re-elected to his fourth term, Representative Merrin has a high probability of becoming Speaker of the Ohio House. This would be a historic achievement for northwestern Ohio. I foresee great things for our area with Derek at the helm.

The common sense vote for District 42 is to re-elect Derek Merrin.

ROB LUDEMAN

Maumee

The writer is a former Toledo councilman.