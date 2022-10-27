ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Robert J. Morrissey (1933-2022)

By By Mark Zaborney / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydnm2_0ioBbvBq00

Robert J. Morrissey, a retired Toledo police detective and a longtime athlete, who garnered gold medals while competing as a swimmer in the World Police Games, died Oct. 16 in his Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. He was 88.

He had Parkinson’s disease and was in declining health much of the last year after a fall, his stepdaughter, Heather Mellet, said.

Mr. Morrissey, formerly of West Toledo, retired as a Toledo police detective in 1993 after 33 years on the force. A former Woodward High School quarterback, he played for the University of Toledo, the Army, and for the semi-pro Toledo football team, the Tornadoes.

He started competing in the 1970s in what was then the International Police Olympics and continued for years into retirement.

He’d taken up swimming to ease an on-the-job injury, he told The Blade in 2000, and found he liked it. His first police games competition was in Phoenix.

“I wore a pair of old boxer trunks — people looked at me as if I was crazy,” Mr. Morrissey said in 2000. “These guys were all swimmers in college, and I'm just an old football player who got hit too much. But I guess I had the last laugh.”

He won a medal in Phoenix and later set a world record in the 100-meter medley. At the 2000 World Police Games in Cocoa Beach, Fla., he went home with three gold medals.

He was serious about his training. He worked the overnight shift in the former youth services section, and when off duty at 7 a.m., he would swim for an hour. He swam another hour at night before returning to work at 11 p.m.

“The competition provides officers with an incentive to work out,” he said in 1988. “It helps with job-related stress. It’s a good release.”

He encouraged Toledo police comrades to compete. The 1988 local contingent included 17 Toledo police officers competing in volleyball, track and field, and other events.

Besides his professional encounters with youth, Mr. Morrissey guided young people as a YMCA lifeguard.

“He taught young people how to swim,” his daughter Kelley DeMaria said.  “He was like a mentor to these kids, especially the kids from the rougher side of town.

“People have always said, ‘Your dad has helped me out in so many ways,’ whether advice or guidance,” Mrs. DeMaria said.  He was “just doing the right things,” she added, “just trying to help people have a better life.”

Mr. Morrissey could find humor in the routine of police work.

“He was funny,” said Andy Zsigray, a former patrol partner who became a detective and retired in 1987 from the Toledo police. “He took everything pretty light. But he got stuff done. He was easy to get along with.”

In earlier years, Mr. Morrissey related anecdotes with veteran Blade writer Seymour Rothman, who shared them with readers in his “I’ve Heard” column. More recently, the retired detective wrote several books expanding on his experiences, including A Cop’s Gotta Laugh and Humorous Beat: Actual Funny Police Stories.

“To have that smile on your face and joke around with people and try to make things light was who he was,” Mrs. Mellet said.

He was born Dec. 10, 1933, to Sarah and Charles Morrissey, and grew up on Ontario Street in North Toledo. His father was a Toledo fire lieutenant who died in 1944 of lung injuries contracted while fighting a house fire the year before. In 2019, the elder Mr. Morrissey’s name was added to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Memorial for firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

After Woodward High, Mr. Morrissey attended the University of Toledo for a time, where he played football, before entering the Army. He served during the Korean War in the military police, and he played football for the Army at Camp Zama in Japan.

He later received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UT. He also taught there and at Owens Community College.

He was formerly married to the late Colleen Boyle Morrissey.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Barnes, whom he married in 2003; daughters Mindy Nowacki, Kelley DeMaria, and Kathleen Morrissey; son, Robert “Bobby” Morrissey; stepdaughter, Heather Mellet; sisters Audrey Eberle and Sharon Molnar; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet guests from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Aycock Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

This is Home- October 28, 2022

New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in central Toledo. Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car. One...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. Amber Schultz, 31, was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Plat8

The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy