Robert J. Morrissey (1933-2022)

Robert J. Morrissey, a retired Toledo police detective and a longtime athlete, who garnered gold medals while competing as a swimmer in the World Police Games, died Oct. 16 in his Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. He was 88.

He had Parkinson’s disease and was in declining health much of the last year after a fall, his stepdaughter, Heather Mellet, said.

Mr. Morrissey, formerly of West Toledo, retired as a Toledo police detective in 1993 after 33 years on the force. A former Woodward High School quarterback, he played for the University of Toledo, the Army, and for the semi-pro Toledo football team, the Tornadoes.

He started competing in the 1970s in what was then the International Police Olympics and continued for years into retirement.

He’d taken up swimming to ease an on-the-job injury, he told The Blade in 2000, and found he liked it. His first police games competition was in Phoenix.

“I wore a pair of old boxer trunks — people looked at me as if I was crazy,” Mr. Morrissey said in 2000. “These guys were all swimmers in college, and I'm just an old football player who got hit too much. But I guess I had the last laugh.”

He won a medal in Phoenix and later set a world record in the 100-meter medley. At the 2000 World Police Games in Cocoa Beach, Fla., he went home with three gold medals.

He was serious about his training. He worked the overnight shift in the former youth services section, and when off duty at 7 a.m., he would swim for an hour. He swam another hour at night before returning to work at 11 p.m.

“The competition provides officers with an incentive to work out,” he said in 1988. “It helps with job-related stress. It’s a good release.”

He encouraged Toledo police comrades to compete. The 1988 local contingent included 17 Toledo police officers competing in volleyball, track and field, and other events.

Besides his professional encounters with youth, Mr. Morrissey guided young people as a YMCA lifeguard.

“He taught young people how to swim,” his daughter Kelley DeMaria said. “He was like a mentor to these kids, especially the kids from the rougher side of town.

“People have always said, ‘Your dad has helped me out in so many ways,’ whether advice or guidance,” Mrs. DeMaria said. He was “just doing the right things,” she added, “just trying to help people have a better life.”

Mr. Morrissey could find humor in the routine of police work.

“He was funny,” said Andy Zsigray, a former patrol partner who became a detective and retired in 1987 from the Toledo police. “He took everything pretty light. But he got stuff done. He was easy to get along with.”

In earlier years, Mr. Morrissey related anecdotes with veteran Blade writer Seymour Rothman, who shared them with readers in his “I’ve Heard” column. More recently, the retired detective wrote several books expanding on his experiences, including A Cop’s Gotta Laugh and Humorous Beat: Actual Funny Police Stories.

“To have that smile on your face and joke around with people and try to make things light was who he was,” Mrs. Mellet said.

He was born Dec. 10, 1933, to Sarah and Charles Morrissey, and grew up on Ontario Street in North Toledo. His father was a Toledo fire lieutenant who died in 1944 of lung injuries contracted while fighting a house fire the year before. In 2019, the elder Mr. Morrissey’s name was added to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Memorial for firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

After Woodward High, Mr. Morrissey attended the University of Toledo for a time, where he played football, before entering the Army. He served during the Korean War in the military police, and he played football for the Army at Camp Zama in Japan.

He later received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UT. He also taught there and at Owens Community College.

He was formerly married to the late Colleen Boyle Morrissey.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Barnes, whom he married in 2003; daughters Mindy Nowacki, Kelley DeMaria, and Kathleen Morrissey; son, Robert “Bobby” Morrissey; stepdaughter, Heather Mellet; sisters Audrey Eberle and Sharon Molnar; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet guests from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Aycock Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie, Fla.