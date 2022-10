WEMBLEY — With 3:54 remaining and trailing the Jaguars 17-14, the Broncos were staring a fifth-straight loss in the face, with a lot more on the line beyond another loss. Nathaniel Hackett's job was possibly on the line. Russell Wilson's respect across the league was on the line. And Denver's season — which has already been wildly disappointing — was certainly on the line.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO