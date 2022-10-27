Read full article on original website
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
KRQE News 13
Halloween fun in the kitchen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just days away from the spookiest holiday of the year, and if you’re in charge of making snacks this year for a party or get-together there’s a recipe that will have guests shrieking for more. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner of Precision...
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
KRQE News 13
Ghost tours offer a different perspective on Albuquerque’s Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get spooky this year, you can now take ghost tours in Old Town, which is both terrifying and informative all at the same time. Guests get to experience a lantern walk through Old...
Albuquerque artists support fellow artist through tough recovery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqerque’s artist community came together Thursday night to help one of their own through a tough time. Three weeks ago, local artist Josh Patterson experienced a seizure and a fall that left him with severe complications and a long recovery ahead. His fellow artists say they know how hard it is to […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
KOAT 7
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
KOAT 7
School bus crash closes Albuquerque road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
KRQE News 13
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of …. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. IAFF Local 244 holds fundraiser at Civic Plaza. A fundraiser event took place this weekend. Albuquerque area firefighters IAFF...
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
