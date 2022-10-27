Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SAILS INTO THE SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL FINALS WITH WIN OVER PELICAN RAPIDS
The Crookston Pirate Football team bounced back from trailing early to overcome the Pelican Rapids Vikings to win the semifinal round of the 8AA football playoffs 27-12 to advance to the final round of the playoffs. The trip to the Section Championship is the first for Crookston since 2004, and it was the first semi-final game in five years.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 29, 2022
Rydell National Wildlife Refuge will host a special Mentored Youth Deer Hunt for kids ages 12-15 in cooperation with the Minnesota DNR and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association today and tomorrow, Sunday, October 30. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go final...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
willmarradio.com
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
kroxam.com
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO SHUTOUT BY GOODRIDGE-GRYGLA IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL 20-0
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies battled the Goodridge/Grygla Chargers on Saturday night in the Section 8 9-Man Semifinals. The Ponies offense stalled out, and Goodridge-Grygla took advantage, as the Chargers shoutout the Ponies. It was the first time all season the Ponies were kept off the scoreboard, and it came at the worst possible time, to end their season with a 20-0 loss in a game played in Warren.
kroxam.com
RIVERVIEW OFFERS NOVEMBER 3 FIRST AID CLASS
RiverView Health will offer a first aid class on Thursday, November 3. The class is open to the public. It will cover first aid for acute injuries and sudden illnesses such as burns, bites, poisoning, and seizures. The four-hour class will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care...
kroxam.com
PIRATE FOOTBALL TAKES ON PELICAN RAPIDS IN SEMI-FINALS – ON KROX
The #3 seed Crookston Pirate Football is coming off a 43-8 victory over the Warroad Warriors in the first round of the Section 8AA football playoffs and take on the #2 seed Pelican Rapids Vikings at 2:00 p.m. in Pelican Rapids. Crookston is 4-5 on the year and has outscored...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Oliver Jon Berhow, 28, of Erskine, 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Trespassing on the Premises of Another and refusing to depart. Todd Douglas Powell, 46, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
trfradio.com
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash
A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE HOLDING 10TH ANNUAL FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIE ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT
To celebrate Halloween this year, the Crookston Grand Theatre is holding its 10th Annual Free Halloween Movie on Monday, October 31, where it will show two Halloween movies, one at 7:00 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m. The theatre hasn’t revealed the movies they will show to keep them...
valleynewslive.com
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
kroxam.com
JOIN THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THANKING FIRST REPSONDERS FOR NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY
In honor of National First Responders Day, please join the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in thanking the 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders who are committed to the safety and well-being of our communities. These brave men and women provide life-saving emergency assistance at a moment’s notice, answering...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
