Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON SAILS INTO THE SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL FINALS WITH WIN OVER PELICAN RAPIDS

The Crookston Pirate Football team bounced back from trailing early to overcome the Pelican Rapids Vikings to win the semifinal round of the 8AA football playoffs 27-12 to advance to the final round of the playoffs. The trip to the Section Championship is the first for Crookston since 2004, and it was the first semi-final game in five years.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 29, 2022

Rydell National Wildlife Refuge will host a special Mentored Youth Deer Hunt for kids ages 12-15 in cooperation with the Minnesota DNR and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association today and tomorrow, Sunday, October 30. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go final...
CROOKSTON, MN
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS, ND
BOLD Football season comes to an end

(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
OLIVIA, MN
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO SHUTOUT BY GOODRIDGE-GRYGLA IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL 20-0

The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies battled the Goodridge/Grygla Chargers on Saturday night in the Section 8 9-Man Semifinals. The Ponies offense stalled out, and Goodridge-Grygla took advantage, as the Chargers shoutout the Ponies. It was the first time all season the Ponies were kept off the scoreboard, and it came at the worst possible time, to end their season with a 20-0 loss in a game played in Warren.
WARREN, MN
RIVERVIEW OFFERS NOVEMBER 3 FIRST AID CLASS

RiverView Health will offer a first aid class on Thursday, November 3. The class is open to the public. It will cover first aid for acute injuries and sudden illnesses such as burns, bites, poisoning, and seizures. The four-hour class will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care...
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 29, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Oliver Jon Berhow, 28, of Erskine, 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Trespassing on the Premises of Another and refusing to depart. Todd Douglas Powell, 46, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash

A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

