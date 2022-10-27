Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Aurora News Register
Area football playoffs round one
Aurora and Hampton opened a second football season -- the playoffs -- Friday night with varying results. The top-seeded Huskies in Class C1 took care of business in the opening round, defeating Scotus Central Catholic 43-13 at home. Aurora led 29-0 at the half with Carsen Staehr catching 11 passes...
foxnebraska.com
CHI Health St. Francis breaks ground on future health clinic site
CHI health broke ground Friday in Grand Island. This was the first step towards a new health clinic, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city. There will be 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on resurfacing of Hastings cemetery
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Resurfacing work continues at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Werner Construction is nearing the end of phase two and three of the project with the goal to have that part complete by the end of the year, according to Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab. The...
thereader.com
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Chamber: Know area happenings with the Nebraska App
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new app to communicate area happenings, as well as promote businesses and events. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the Nebraska App. Plus the “Thank a Farmer” program with the Chamber. And details on Amendment 1. The...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
foxnebraska.com
Legacy Christian School holds ribbon cutting to mark new school year
HOLDREGE, Neb. — After a year of hard work and planning—one central Nebraska school is turning the key to a new building. Hand claps and cheers as the Holdrege community welcomed Legacy Christian School. “This is our first year as so we’ve only been opened for a few...
KSNB Local4
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
Kearney Hub
Keep leaves off Kearney streets by raking
KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves because excessive organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that could lead to localized flooding. That is according to a city of Kearney press release about Ordinance No. 7352,...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Sophie
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sophie at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Sophie! I am a very sweet pittie looking to find my forever home! I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would love to find my forever family. I am a very loving girl- I have no enemies and get along with everyone! I love other dogs and spending time in the yard playing! I am pretty shy when I first meet new people, but with enough time and patience, I am sure to trust again. I sometimes get too excited and do happy nibbles on your hands- but I listen very well when told "No", so correcting this should be easy! I love to snuggle and have my ears rubbed and always give thanks with kisses! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter to see me!"
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
foxnebraska.com
Voters asked to renew Grand Island economic development plan for jobs, housing, childcare
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island has jobs and businesses want to add more. Now they're asking voters to put economic development dollars to work in new ways. The city’s economic development plan has helped Dramco grow. “I think a vote for yes on the LB840 is vital...
