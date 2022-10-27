KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sophie at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Sophie! I am a very sweet pittie looking to find my forever home! I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would love to find my forever family. I am a very loving girl- I have no enemies and get along with everyone! I love other dogs and spending time in the yard playing! I am pretty shy when I first meet new people, but with enough time and patience, I am sure to trust again. I sometimes get too excited and do happy nibbles on your hands- but I listen very well when told "No", so correcting this should be easy! I love to snuggle and have my ears rubbed and always give thanks with kisses! If you are interested in meeting me, please call or stop by the shelter to see me!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO