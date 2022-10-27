There are geographical and physical remnants left in our neighborhood from the Battle of Atlanta nearly 160 years ago. 40 years after the battle, one of the remnants proved to be deadly to a young boy. For this young man, Wayne Hightower, the remnant was found in East Atlanta near the McPherson Monument. It was a shell that was probably fired from the Confederate defenses in what became Grant Park, either along present-day Boulevard or from fortifications above Maynard Jackson High School or overlooking the Kroger store on Glenwood Avenue.

