Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
saportareport.com
Zoo Atlanta drops gun ban after legal questions
Zoo Atlanta has dropped its new weapons ban following a challenge by a gun rights activist. The ban was repealed on Oct. 28, the day after SaportaReport confirmed the zoo’s operating agreement appears to legally prevent it from banning guns under Supreme Court of Georgia precedent. But there may still be legal questions.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
fox5atlanta.com
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their southwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally
The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and nearly a dozen other religious groups and organizations will convene at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30 to host a Souls to the Polls caravan and rally to encourage voter turnout throughout Dekalb County. The event aims to mobilize religious voters on the final […] The post Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
thechampionnewspaper.com
There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the cities of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving...
Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens
Among Atlanta residents, it’s common knowledge that some neighborhoods throughout the city get disparate levels of attention and resources as compared to others. I live in a highly resourced community myself: Virginia-Highlands. But the neighborhood who receives the moniker of most-resourced, overly-attended-to neighborhood by the Atlanta-powers-that-be is, without a doubt, Buckhead. So you can imagine […] The post Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority
Wellstar Health System’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 will not only hurt the many low-income people it has served for decades but will also be a burden on those who can afford to pay for healthcare, according to Mayor Andre Dickens. Dickens made the comment to a crowd of hundreds at his […] The post Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
theporchpress.com
East Atlanta Bomb Results in Death
There are geographical and physical remnants left in our neighborhood from the Battle of Atlanta nearly 160 years ago. 40 years after the battle, one of the remnants proved to be deadly to a young boy. For this young man, Wayne Hightower, the remnant was found in East Atlanta near the McPherson Monument. It was a shell that was probably fired from the Confederate defenses in what became Grant Park, either along present-day Boulevard or from fortifications above Maynard Jackson High School or overlooking the Kroger store on Glenwood Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
