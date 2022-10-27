ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Zoo Atlanta drops gun ban after legal questions

Zoo Atlanta has dropped its new weapons ban following a challenge by a gun rights activist. The ban was repealed on Oct. 28, the day after SaportaReport confirmed the zoo’s operating agreement appears to legally prevent it from banning guns under Supreme Court of Georgia precedent. But there may still be legal questions.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their southwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally

The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and nearly a dozen other religious groups and organizations will convene at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30 to host a Souls to the Polls caravan and rally to encourage voter turnout throughout Dekalb County. The event aims to mobilize religious voters on the final […] The post Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

There oughta be a law

Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the cities of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens

Among Atlanta residents, it’s common knowledge that some neighborhoods throughout the city get disparate levels of attention and resources as compared to others. I live in a highly resourced community myself: Virginia-Highlands. But the neighborhood who receives the moniker of most-resourced, overly-attended-to neighborhood by the Atlanta-powers-that-be is, without a doubt, Buckhead.  So you can imagine […] The post Opinion: Norwood’s Buckhead won’t love you back, Mayor Dickens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority

Wellstar Health System’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 will not only hurt the many low-income people it has served for decades but will also be a burden on those who can afford to pay for healthcare, according to Mayor Andre Dickens.  Dickens made the comment to a crowd of hundreds at his […] The post Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
theporchpress.com

East Atlanta Bomb Results in Death

There are geographical and physical remnants left in our neighborhood from the Battle of Atlanta nearly 160 years ago. 40 years after the battle, one of the remnants proved to be deadly to a young boy. For this young man, Wayne Hightower, the remnant was found in East Atlanta near the McPherson Monument. It was a shell that was probably fired from the Confederate defenses in what became Grant Park, either along present-day Boulevard or from fortifications above Maynard Jackson High School or overlooking the Kroger store on Glenwood Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
EAST POINT, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth

Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy