q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
Rain moves out of area… for the moment
If there was any doubt that autumn was here, today should’ve solved that. The morning rain has moved out of the area for the most part. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with some sun until Sunday. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted this morning, “The break will be...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quieter weather Friday, rain returns for Halloween
It's a big weekend! There are so many fun Halloween festivities and events happening around Western Washington. Things look dry later today, but soaking rain is possible Sunday into Monday (Halloween!). For today, rain continues to taper off from the northwest to southeast this morning. By noon, most backyards should...
q13fox.com
A calmer Friday & Saturday, with more rain and wind just in time for Seahawks Sunday!
Seattle - Winds the big weather story around the region Thursday along with the cloud show across our skies. Check out this lenticular cloud that had some people wondering if a funnel cloud/tornado moving over Seattle. Look at some of the peak gusts from our first big wind event. Places...
Breezy weather causing power outages in some areas
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the North Sound and north Coast, and the breezy weather is causing power outages in some areas. So far on Thursday, there have had been gusts in the low-30 mph range around Seattle, all the way up to the low-50 mph range at Camano Island.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
KING-5
How to stay safe while hiking this fall and winter
NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."
q13fox.com
Businesses concerned about potential road closures, landslides following Bolt Creek Fire
SULTAN, Wash. - Since the Bolt Creek Fire started Sep. 10, state leaders say US 2 has closed at least seven times. With the fire still burning on the west side of Stevens Pass, the area between Index and Skykomish are now at a higher risk of flash floods, landslides and debris flows in the months ahead.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
idesignarch.com
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof
Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: A sight you don’t need to worry about
(Photos by David Hutchinson) From a distance, if you saw those dark protrusions offshore, you might have wondered if they were orcas. If you watched for a while and noticed they didn’t seem to be moving, you might fear something worse. Someone in fact called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday afternoon, worried what they were seeing was a dead whale. Nope – “a small group of California Sea Lions thermoregulating,” explains David Hutchinson of SSMMSN. Here’s a closer look:
q13fox.com
Food bank prepares to help community should Bolt Creek Fire landslides trap residents
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - There are grim new warnings for residents living in the Bolt Creek Fire zone. Emergency officials are telling folks to prepare for days or even weeks of isolation due to the threat of road-closing landslides and falling trees this winter. The scramble for supplies will be particularly...
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park
Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
