MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor. “The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.

MOORINGSPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO