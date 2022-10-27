Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 Recap
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until December
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The Road
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim Meet
ktalnews.com
Nomie for Youth: a granddaughter’s tribute to past, future generations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UNO is the name of the game for a Shreveport woman who created a nonprofit that will honor a member of her family’s legacy and simultaneously help area youth this weekend. When neck surgery prevented Nomie Wallace from doing her job as a healthcare...
ktalnews.com
SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit
The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person...
ktalnews.com
Local business owner looks to become the next mayor of Mooringsport
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor. “The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen grew up in Shreveport and has a lot of love for District B. She set her roots here by raising her family here and even owns a restaurant. Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council …. Mavice Hughs-Thigpen grew up in Shreveport and has a lot of love for...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
ktalnews.com
The jury heard from Shona Prior in the Taylor Parker sentencing trial
Taylor Parker's mother was cross-examined Tuesday in sentencing phase of the trial. The jury heard from Shona Prior in the Taylor Parker …. Taylor Parker's mother was cross-examined Tuesday in sentencing phase of the trial. Warm temperatures lead to severe storms Friday night. Warm temperatures lead to severe storms Friday...
ktalnews.com
Lloyd Thompson street dedication: ‘Never would have thought that this would have happened’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street in downtown Shreveport was dedicated to the late Lloyd Thompson, who was loved by many people in the community. The street dedication sign took place in the 1300 block of Milam Street on Tuesday, where Thompson grew up with his siblings. “Never would...
ktalnews.com
November is National Scholarship month!
There are about five weeks left in the Couch to 5K program created just for NBC 6 viewers who are preparing for The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Red Kettle Run on December 3, 2022. Social Security announces benefit increase for 2023. The Social Security Administration announced this week there will...
ktalnews.com
Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health
Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. Daylights Saving time always springs forward the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana talent shines in traveling Broadway production of 'Tina'
Ayvah Johnson is a born performer. Click any video on her Instagram and it's easy to understand how she landed the Broadway breakout role of a lifetime at the tender age of nine. She sings, dances, acts and has a precocious spark indicative of powerhouse talent. Louisiana talent shines in...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Antonio Washington says District G has great potential
Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council. Candidate Profile: Antonio Washington says District …. Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
ktalnews.com
Light rain is possible today, storms return late Friday
Light rain is possible today, storms return late …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, November 1st. The jury heard from Shona Prior in the Taylor Parker …. Taylor Parker's mother was cross-examined Tuesday in sentencing phase of the trial. Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council …. Mavice Hughs-Thigpen grew up...
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs cyclist in south Shreveport fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night has been identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the unhoused 49-year-old man as Jessie Jackson Scott III. Scott was fatally hit while riding his bike down the 200 block of Mayo Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ktalnews.com
Bossier man convicted of beating elderly man to death
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish man was found guilty Tuesday of savagely beating an elderly motel employee to death. The Caddo District Court found Wesley Harper III, of Princeton, guilty of the murder of Robert Dehn. He attacked and robbed the elderly man in the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Dr. on Oct. 15, 2019.
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
ktalnews.com
Issues at Louisiana juvenile facilities persist, Inspector General probe looms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards ordered a probe of the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta to investigate allegations of abuse and multiple suicides at the facility. A New York Times article published on October 30 detailed allegations that guards in the facility raped incarcerated youth,...
ktalnews.com
Dist. C candidate says he’ll be a voice for the disenfranchised
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Council District C candidate Joseph Carstensen doesn’t hesitate to tell you he’s an outsider. “I’m a Reform candidate,” said Carstensen. “As a freshman councilman, I would have to come in and actually learn all of the cogs and gears of the system. How does everything work before I could come in and really engineering permanent reforms.”
