Kait 8
A school giving old flags a second life
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Junior ROTC spent Thursday celebrating those who fought for our country in a community service event at the high school. The flag retirement ceremony is where ROTC members go around the community and collect old flags to burn and honor veterans. Preston Golden is a...
Kait 8
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: A man whose passion became a museum
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A short drive off Highway 67 in Newport lies a one-of-a-kind funeral home. The roots of Jackson’s Funeral Home date back to the 1940′s when Alvis Jackson and his son, Bob, purchased the Newport Farmers Union Funeral Home, and it became the Jackson’s Funeral Home.
Kait 8
North Arkansas teacher cancer free year after diagnosis
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday was a day of celebration for teacher Blake Medlock and the Highland School District. Medlock was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2021, and now a year later, he rings the bell with a clean bill of health. The Highland School District surprised Coach Medlock...
Kait 8
Town proclaims Domestic Violence Awareness Day in honor of Ebony Crockett
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At an Inaugural lunch family and friends gathered to honor a woman lost to domestic violence and help victims still fighting. On June 3, Ebony Crockett was killed when she was shot in the back parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center she worked at in Horn Lake.
Dr. Bernice King at Ark. nonviolence summit
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of slain civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was in Arkansas on Friday at the Nonviolence Youth Summit at Blytheville High School. The 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit sponsored by the Arkansas MLK Commission focused on reaching youngsters with a message of tolerance. “We’re trying to […]
Kait 8
“We are trying to protect our students”: a Northeast Arkansas school participates in Red Ribbon Week
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Ribbon Campaign is the most extensive drug-abuse prevention campaign in the United States and is one in which the Paragould School District is participating. There are different themes throughout the week to show kids how dangerous drugs are as the campaign goes on in...
Kait 8
Non-violence summit brings Civil Rights Activists to NEA
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Descendants of various civil rights leaders visited children of Northeast Arkansas at Blytheville High School on Friday. The visit was part of the Non-Violence Summit, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Arkansas. Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the event would provide children the opportunity to learn directly from civil rights activists.
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
Kait 8
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
Kait 8
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro may have noticed a large pirate ship. Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration. They started three years ago with a couple of pumpkins and skeletons, and now there is an entire pirate ship out front.
Kait 8
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
