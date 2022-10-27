ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces excited to start new season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Basketball season is getting so close we can taste it. Evansville’s season gets the unofficial start this coming weekend taking on Oakland City in their first exhibition game.

After months of training with new head coach David Ragland, it’s time to show the tri-state what they can bring to the MVC this year.

“Our focus is getting better every day, which I think that’s what we’re doing,” said head coach David Ragland. “We’re competing which is exciting. Now we get a chance to compete against somebody else.”

All summer, they’ve scrimmaged each other, so they all say they can’t wait to see new jerseys to go up against and use this exhibition game to see what they need to learn.

“[We’re looking for] growth,” said Aces guard Logan McIntire. “Just coming out of it just seeing what we need to get better at. Obviously being our first game, we’ve been scrimmaging and stuff, but first real opponent playing different people and knowing what we need to get better at.”

This squad says they have the confidence in their relationships on and off the court that will help them succeed in the coming months.

“I think we’ve gelled pretty well,” said Aces forward Antoine Smith Jr. “There were a lot of different personalities, a lot of different people coming together. I think we’ve gelled together. We’ve kind of learned each other, how each other plays, what makes us tick and what not, so I think we’ve come together pretty well.”

Last season, the aces finished last in the conference, going 6-24 on the season. With new faces, they’re ready to rewrite their story and get the show on the road.

“We’ve got the new era, so we’re ready to show people the new team, show how we play together,” said Aces guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. “Everybody’s buying into what coach Ragland has for us, so we’re just excited to just play. We’re just ready for the season and to prove all the doubters wrong this year.”

