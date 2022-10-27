Read full article on original website
Brazil election live: counting begins in second round as fears grow over voter suppression
Polls put leftist Lula slightly ahead but concerns raised over reports of pro-Bolsonaro highway police setting up roadblocks in rival strongholds
SFGate
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on...
Facebook workers are reportedly under duress as Meta stock craters
Workers at the Bay Area-based tech behemoth Meta, the owners of Facebook, Instagram and the struggling Meta Quest VR devices, are reportedly feeling the pinch as the company's stock falters dramatically. According to a Business Insider report from Wednesday, Facebook workers are feeling heightened pressure to overperform or get sacked.
SFGate
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
