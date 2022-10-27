Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Mayor Norton recognized as 2022 National Forum Award recipient
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was recognized on Thursday by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. The National Forum’s 20th annual award presentation recognized 5 individuals and 3 organizations for their contributions to heart disease and stroke prevention. In all, the event...
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
KAAL-TV
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac […]
KAAL-TV
Marathon in support of ovarian cancer
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, ovarian cancer survivors families and friends gathered to run in support and honor of lost loved ones and those still battling the disease at the ‘Unleash the She’ marathon. The race was located at Mayo High School in Rochester. It consisted...
KAAL-TV
Local counties see strong numbers for early voting ahead of election
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s midterm election is shaping up to be one of the highest turnouts in the nation’s history. More than 14 million people have voted early in the 2022 election, according to ABC News. Election officials say we’re looking at numbers close to...
KAAL-TV
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
KAAL-TV
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight install
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday due to the installation of a new skylight. Merit Contracting, Inc. will be doing the installation of the skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor, and the building not having another alternative, the library said it decided to follow the same procedure as when the skylight was removed on October 17.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
KEYC
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
KAAL-TV
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville dominates Byron again to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
(ABC 6 News) — The first time Stewartville played Byron, they beat them 44-0. On Saturday, they almost passed that total in the first half. Tigers senior Owen Sikkink rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while junior quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
