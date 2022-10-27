ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Candidate for county attorney receives citation

(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Celebrating Fall and Families

(ABC 6 News) – Halloween season is still going strong, but that’s not why one Olmsted County orchard is open for business. Patty and Steve Eckdahl started Northwood Orchard back in 1987. Located just northwest of Rochester, the orchard originally the main crop was strawberries while they waited for their apple trees to mature.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation

(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Marathon in support of ovarian cancer

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, ovarian cancer survivors families and friends gathered to run in support and honor of lost loved ones and those still battling the disease at the ‘Unleash the She’ marathon. The race was located at Mayo High School in Rochester. It consisted...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight install

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday due to the installation of a new skylight. Merit Contracting, Inc. will be doing the installation of the skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor, and the building not having another alternative, the library said it decided to follow the same procedure as when the skylight was removed on October 17.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

A SPARKTACULAR Halloween at Apache Mall Friday evening

(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, inside Apache Mall, will be hosting a SPARKTACULAR Halloween event on Friday evening. The safe, fun, and not-too-scary event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is geared toward families and kids of all ages especially toddlers and Pre-K through grade 5. SPARK...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham

(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
WALTHAM, MN
KAAL-TV

SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire

(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison

(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy