Related
Local counties see strong numbers for early voting ahead of election
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s midterm election is shaping up to be one of the highest turnouts in the nation’s history. More than 14 million people have voted early in the 2022 election, according to ABC News. Election officials say we’re looking at numbers close to...
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
Celebrating Fall and Families
(ABC 6 News) – Halloween season is still going strong, but that’s not why one Olmsted County orchard is open for business. Patty and Steve Eckdahl started Northwood Orchard back in 1987. Located just northwest of Rochester, the orchard originally the main crop was strawberries while they waited for their apple trees to mature.
Austin’s Nexus-Gerard Family Healing receives $150K gift from Thielen Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – The Thielen Foundation announced it has pledged a $1 million gift to be shared by 8 Minnesota-based non-profit organizations. Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, and outpatient community mental health services and residential treatment facility in Austin, has been named as one of the recipients and will receive $150,000.
Marathon in support of ovarian cancer
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, ovarian cancer survivors families and friends gathered to run in support and honor of lost loved ones and those still battling the disease at the ‘Unleash the She’ marathon. The race was located at Mayo High School in Rochester. It consisted...
River Bend Nature Center hosting “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – River Bend Nature Center in Faribault is hosting a “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event on Saturday. The event is for the entire family and is from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd. in Faribault. Activities include...
Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight install
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday due to the installation of a new skylight. Merit Contracting, Inc. will be doing the installation of the skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor, and the building not having another alternative, the library said it decided to follow the same procedure as when the skylight was removed on October 17.
A SPARKTACULAR Halloween at Apache Mall Friday evening
(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, inside Apache Mall, will be hosting a SPARKTACULAR Halloween event on Friday evening. The safe, fun, and not-too-scary event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is geared toward families and kids of all ages especially toddlers and Pre-K through grade 5. SPARK...
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
Stewartville dominates Byron again to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
(ABC 6 News) — The first time Stewartville played Byron, they beat them 44-0. On Saturday, they almost passed that total in the first half. Tigers senior Owen Sikkink rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while junior quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
