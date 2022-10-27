(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday due to the installation of a new skylight. Merit Contracting, Inc. will be doing the installation of the skylight over the interior stairwells of the building. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor, and the building not having another alternative, the library said it decided to follow the same procedure as when the skylight was removed on October 17.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO