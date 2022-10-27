Women's Small Business Month: Green ride share options

October is "Women's Small Business Month" and Raven Hernandez — a former Antioch resident — hopes to make hers grow for the good of the country.

A big part of helping to combat the problem of pollution is finding a greener way to get around. Earth Rides is a company like Lyft, but its entire fleet of cars is fully electric.

Hernandez said her company's cars have no emissions and cut down on noise too. She said she has about 100 drivers in 3 states, including Tennessee.

