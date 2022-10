A longtime sports fixture at the old Nashville Banner — and other local media outlets — has died.

Sportswriter and personality Joe Biddle was 78 years old.

Biddle's career covered five decades at the Banner, the Tennessean, and most recently, local radio.

He was inducted into Tennessee's "Sportswriter Association Hall of Fame" in 2013.

