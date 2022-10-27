Editorial: Merrin can help Toledo

It’s been awhile since Toledo has had political pull in Columbus. Because of redistricting, we have an opportunity to have a member of the General Assembly high up in leadership in the candidacy of incumbent state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township).

Mr. Merrin, 36, is chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee. He is a candidate for Speaker of the House if he is returned to the legislature.

It is a bit of a gamble throwing in with Mr. Merrin, who has usually been at odds with Toledo. His Democratic opponent, Erika White of Springfield Township, would be a reliable vote for the Democrats, who also make up virtually all of the elected leadership of Toledo and county government.

He used the levers of state legislation to try to derail the city’s lead law and stymie conversion of TARTA to a countywide entity with a new sales tax revenue stream. Lucky for Toledo, he failed on both counts. And he’s been a willing, if not leading, participant in the stream of extreme social and 2nd Amendment legislation that Republicans keep churning out to keep their base at a fever pitch of dudgeon.

Ms. White, 50, is an outside plant engineer for AT&T. She’s president of her union, Communications Workers of America Local 4319. Ms. White, a familiar figure in Toledo, highlights support for women’s rights and workers’ rights, and if elected would be an energetic and articulate advocate for her district.

Mr. Merrin’s current district is made up of western Lucas County and most of Fulton County. It’s strongly Republican territory. The new 42nd District, drawn and implemented by Republicans despite the Ohio Supreme Court finding it unconstitutional, has a slight Democratic edge. The new 42nd District includes the southwestern quadrant of Lucas County, including Maumee, Springfield Township, much of South Toledo and a sliver of East Toledo.

Mr. Merrin said that learning about and representing the concerns of a new constituency will make him a better lawmaker. Politics makes strange bedfellows, and Toledo and Mr. Merrin may find they can get along well.

Mr. Merrin has already stepped up to help channel money in a way that boosts employment, saves historic buildings, and rids neighborhoods of the blight of abandoned homes. In August, he attended the opening of the new metal “Old South End” entrance arch over Broadway, and has helped move money to help reconstruct the south end. Even if he doesn’t get Speaker, he will be in a position to help establish a fund that would benefit airports in Ohio to attract new passenger service.

He is working on an ethics bill that will impose some integrity on the corruption that produced the likes of the FirstEnergy case in which the federal government alleges more than $60 million was paid in bribes to state officials.

He’s a former councilman and mayor of Waterville and was a school auditor for state Auditor Dave Yost for several years, as well as being the owner of rental real estate.

During his three terms in office he has produced legislation that saves people money in their property taxes, prescription eyewear, and in other ways that doesn’t always make the news. It is to Lucas County’s benefit to have a representative in House leadership. The Blade recommends a vote for Derek Merrin.