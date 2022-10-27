Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field. Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge. The Bruins would be the first to score...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Rockets edge past Chargers in crucial Region 2-5A contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba Central Rockets traveled to the capital city to take on the Callaway Chargers in a crucial Region 2 matchup to highlight Week 11 of Mississippi high school football. Just a minute into the contest, Callaway’s Demarcus Brown returned a 70-yard punt all the way...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces. The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision. “It’s a...
WTOK-TV
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
WTOK-TV
Clearer skies ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
WTOK-TV
Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday. The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills. The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
WTOK-TV
Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was great day to shop in until you drop. The Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show was at the Lauderdale County Agri Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers came from near and far to shop at the show where over a 100 vendors were selling clothing, food, jewelry, and much more.
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WTOK-TV
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags
A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
Comments / 0