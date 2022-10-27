ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
BUTLER, AL
WTOK-TV

West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
WTOK-TV

3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Clearer skies ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday. The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills. The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
MARION, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 10_27_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Queen City Deals closing at end of month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags

A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
MERIDIAN, MS

