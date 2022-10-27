Read full article on original website
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
Celeste McEntee will help bring change to Oregon
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 we have the opportunity to elect a new representative for Oregon House District 10. It is an opportunity for change and a new direction. Oregon needs more people like Celeste McEntee in leadership roles. Celeste McEntee will be a strong, common sense, voice in Salem. We have seen what failed policies have done to our great state. Celeste understands the challenges that we face and has the experience to help lead us through them.
Mayors from Oregon cities big and small say they will press 2023 Legislature for more help to fight homelessness
More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
Gomberg will help protect a woman’s reproductive rights
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it has become very important that Oregon elected officials stand up for women’s bodily autonomy and protect this most fundamental right. We must do everything we can to ensure pro-choice candidates get elected. For those of us who live on the central coast, our pro-choice champion is Rep. David Gomberg. David Gomberg is endorsed by the Central Oregon Coast, South Willamette Valley, and Oregon chapters of the National Organization for Women. He is also endorsed by the Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon, and Mother PAC. Because those organizations trust him – and because David Gomberg helped sponsor the nation’s strongest protections for reproductive rights – I trust him to represent women’s interests in keeping Oregon safe.
OSU wins $4.2 million federal grant to investigate ocean issues affecting Dungeness crab and food web
NEWPORT – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded Oregon State University and its research partners $4.2 million to investigate how multiple climate change-related stressors are impacting marine ecosystems off the coast of Oregon, Washington and northern California. The researchers will focus on two key species — Dungeness...
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
Still unsure about 4 Oregon measures on Nov. 8 ballot? Here’s a rundown of what they would do — or not do
Oregonians are deciding on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation. Two of the measures on the Nov. 8 ballot would change the state’s Constitution, adding an amendment to make access to affordable health care a fundamental right and eliminating slavery and indentured servitude as acceptable punishments for crime. Another measure would punish state legislators for walking out on the job to prevent the passage of laws.
