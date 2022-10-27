Read full article on original website
Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’
Scientists have created an entirely new material that can’t be explained, they say.The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. The discovery goes against what scientists would expect to see, and could lead to new kinds of breakthroughs, researchers say.“In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement.Scientists have created conductive materials...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
scitechdaily.com
Natural Gas for Heating and Cooking Contains Elevated Levels of Carcinogens and Hazardous Air Pollutants
Leaks from gas stoves can create potentially hazardous indoor benzene concentrations. Scientists find natural gas throughout California contains numerous hazardous air pollutants that can impact air quality and public health. According to new research from the nonprofit energy science and policy research institute PSE Healthy Energy, the natural gas piped...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Astonished by Strange Material That Can Be Made Like Plastic but Conducts Like Metal
‘Like conductive Play-Doh’: breakthrough could point way to a new class of materials for electronic devices. University of Chicago scientists have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research shows how to make a...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
scitechdaily.com
New Compound Discovered That Destroys the MRSA Superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics in lab experiments has been discovered by researchers at the University of Bath in the UK. Antibiotic resistance poses a major threat to human health around the world, and Staphylococcus aureus has become one of...
technologynetworks.com
Revolutionary Technique Generates Hydrogen From Water More Efficiently
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionise the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas - an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
