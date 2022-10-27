ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Gryphons move on in dual team tennis playoffs

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The dual team tennis season continues for Rocky Mount while they ended for Faith Christian School and Nash Central in the state playoffs on Tuesday.

In the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs, Rocky Mount defeated J.H. Rose 5-1 while Nash Central fell to the North Carolina School of Science & Math 6-0 in the 2A playoffs.

In the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs, Faith Christian’s season came to an end with a loss against the defending state champions from Gaston Day.

Rocky Mount 5, Rose 1

The No. 2 seeded Lady Gryphons improved to 16-0 overall and moved into the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs with a second-round victory over J.H. Rose (Greenville).

Rocky Mount clinched the match with five singles wins.

No. 1 McKinley Battle defeated Edie Yount 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Maddie Girouard got past Dabney Osborne 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Lauren Tedford eased past Cecilia Batton 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Lynzie Richardson defeated Virginia Blount 6-0, 6-1 and No. 5 Jillian Schrimper edged Christine Carter 7-5, 7-5.

The only loss came at No. 6, where Rose’s Kathryn Satterfield rallied to beat Chandler Logan 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 for the Rampants’ lone victory.

The Gryphons will play host to No. 3 seed Wilson Fike on Monday at 4 p.m.

Fike is 19-1 and the Quad County 3A champion. The Golden Demons advanced with a 6-0 win over Hillsborough Orange in the second round and their only loss this season to date has been to New Hanover.

Gaston Day 7, FCS 2

A sweep in singles allowed Gaston Day to advance to the NCISAA state championship match by beating Faith Christian School on Tuesday.

The Patriots, the No. 2 seed, ended its season at 19-2 overall while Gaston Day, the defending state champions, improved to 17-0 and will defend its 2021 title this weekend.

FCS took a 2-1 lead after the doubles matches.

The No. 2 team of Olivia Pannell and Molly Morningstar defeated Bennett Jewell and Madeleine Sigh 8-5 while the No. 3 duo of Abbie Hooks and Avery Clark shut out Alexis Ibsen and Jessica Nosike 8-0.

Gaston Day won the No. 1 doubles match when the No.1 team of Avery Shaffer and Emilee Ibsen blanked Anna Wilson and Molly Ess 8-0.

“We played some great doubles today to take a 2-1 lead, but Gaston Day was really impressive in singles,” said FCS coach Barry Nethercutt. “They had answers for everything we tried and were the better team.”

Gaston Day emerged with the victory after wins in all six singles events.

No. 1 Emilee Ibsen got past Pannell 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); No. 2 Shaffer shut out Ess 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Jewell survived against Hooks 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; No. 4 Sigh defeated Wilson 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 Nosike defeated Morningstar 6-4, 6-0 and No. 6 Alexis Ibsen won 6-1, 6-3 over Clark.

Despite the loss, Nethercutt was pleased with his team’s progress.

“I’m really proud of this team and especially Olivia, Molly (Ess) and Anna who have been with me for six seasons,” he said. “We’ve built great relationships and they have been unbelievably dedicated to Faith Christian tennis.”

NCSSM 6, Nash Central 0

The dual team season for the No. 8 seed Bulldogs came to an end after being shut out at home by the North Carolina School of Science & Math in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.

Playing in singles for Nash Central were Alexis Hedgepeth, Addison Roughton, Nyla Barnes, Lydia Hill, Oriana Battle and Gracie Miller.

Nash Central finished its season 11-5 as the top 2A team from the Big East 2A/3A Conference. Meanwhile, No. 16 seed NCSSM improved to 6-2 overall and advances to the third round on Monday against No. 5 seed Raleigh Charter (11-2).

