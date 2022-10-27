Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
DC teacher rips equity grading, 'no-zero' policy for unleashing 'chaos' on school
A Washington, D.C. public educator is calling out the "chaos" brought on by an area school district's equity-based grading policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A teacher I know was working at a D.C. public high school when the district installed a rule during the pandemic that no grade on any assignment could be lower than 50 percent," Washington Post education columnist Jay Mathews wrote on Sunday.
MilitaryTimes
Military schools’ students lead nation in post-pandemic scores
The military’s school system, which continued to focus on in-person learning while navigating the worldwide Covid pandemic, now leads the nation in reading and math scores for 4th and 8th graders. The average scores of students in Department of Defense Education Activity schools ranged from 15 to 23 points...
High-poverty school districts suffered more learning loss during COVID pandemic, according to study
"High-poverty" schools districts suffered more than others in terms of learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study. The "Education Recovery Scorecard," a collaboration between the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard and Stanford's Educational Opportunity Project analyzed the 2022 NAEP scores at a district level. The study showed that achievement losses "were larger in higher poverty districts."
Comments / 0