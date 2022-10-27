ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the papers say – October 27

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7fxV_0ioBRLZ600

Rishi Sunak’s packed first full day in the top job leads many of the papers, but there is still room for coverage of Harry Styles’ “secret snog” with Florence Pugh.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has torn up his predecessor Liz Truss’ economic plans, with the Financial Times saying a delay to the highly-anticipated autumn budget has won “breathing space” for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

There are warnings of far-reaching cuts to public spending as the PM tries to steady the economy, according to the i.

The Independent says there has been “relief” from environmentalists as the Government reinstated its ban on shale gas fracking, with the move also covered by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the PM’s apparent backtracking on protecting the pension triple lock is “just torture” for millions of fearful Britons, reports the Daily Express.

The Times writes that Mr Sunak is preparing a radical set of education reforms as a public policy “silver bullet”.

The 42-year-old’s premiership faces a “major test” after the official in charge of tackling illegal Channel migration admitted the asylum system was “overwhelmed”, says the Daily Mail.

Metro has former England striker Gary Lineker leading criticism of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, should be “respectful of the host nation”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Daily Mirror‘s Pride of Britain awards for recognising his people’s bravery.

The Sun says Harry Styles had a “secret snog” with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh prior to dating the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

And the Daily Star warns of the UK’s streets being roamed by “zombie pigeons” which cannot fly and walk in circles with their heads tilted.

Related
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

Trevor Noah: I did not say the entire UK was racist about Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah says he did not claim “the entire UK is racist,” as he sought to clarify remarks he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. In a video posted on Twitter from his US satirical news programme, the South African...
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Gove defends Government ‘actions’ on environment after Sunak shuns Cop27

Michael Gove has urged people to judge the Government “by our actions” on the environment, as Rishi Sunak’s shunning of Cop27 was criticised as “disgraceful”. The Cabinet minister insisted the Government will “field the strongest possible team” for the United Nations climate summit in Egypt next month, after the Prime Minister pulled out citing domestic challenges.
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Latavius Murray scored a running touchdown in the dying seconds as Denver Broncos twice came from behind to beat Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in front of 86,215 fans at Wembley. The Jaguars went 10-0 in front then looked to have sealed victory with just under four minutes left when Travis Etienne scored with just under four minutes on the clock.
DENVER, CO
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Tonga run in 16 tries in comfortable World Cup victory over Cook Islands

When Captain Cook first set foot on Tonga in October 1773 he was so enamoured with the warmth of the reception afforded him and his crew that he subsequently named the archipelago the ‘Friendly Islands’. Yet the welcoming spirit of those he first encountered paled against the generosity...
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne still a class act – 5 things we learned from Premier League

Manchester City won without Erling Haaland while Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson boosted hopes of an England World Cup call. But Graham Potter made a miserable return to former club Brighton as he lost his first game as Chelsea manager. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what...
newschain

Erik ten Hag likes what he sees from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described match-winner Marcus Rashford as “a great player” who will get even better after his side’s 1-0 win against West Ham. Rashford notched his 100th goal for United with a brilliant first-half header, which extended his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.
newschain

Incendiary devices hurled at migrant centre in Dover before man found dead

Incendiary devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover. Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire. A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead,...
newschain

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team to snub Sky interviews after perceived title dig

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will refuse to speak to Sky Sports indefinitely, starting at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, the PA news agency understands. Verstappen refused to address the broadcaster when he put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday’s race after he was made aware of Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz saying Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.
newschain

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta plays down Bukayo Saka injury fears

Mikel Arteta played down injury fears over Bukayo Saka as he heaped praise on Reiss Nelson for his fine cameo in a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest. The Gunners eased to a 5-0 victory to move back to the top of the Premier League and leave the visitors rooted to the foot of the table.
newschain

Milestone moment for Marcus Rashford as he gives Man Utd victory over West Ham

Marcus Rashford’s 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham and kept them hot on the heels of the Premier League’s top four. Rashford became the first United player to reach the goalscoring landmark since Wayne Rooney in 2009 and his thumping first-half header helped maintain their steady improvement under Dutch boss Erik ten Hag.
newschain

South Korea in shock and grief as at least 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

South Korea is mourning the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in...

