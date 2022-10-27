Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Allergy-friendly Halloween candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ministries at a Columbia church are teaming up for a community event. Both the Men’s and Women’s ministries at Hope Baptist Church on Clemson Road in Columbia are hosting a fall fest event with food and local vendors for their Fall Food Fun and Fellowship pop-up shop and fish fry.
WIS-TV
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake
CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department shares tips for safe Trick or Treating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -If you are getting ready to Trick or Treat, there are some safety tips to keep in mind this Halloween. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department suggests the folllowing tips: Carry flashlights, wear bright or reflective costumes, and choose neighborhoods that are well lit. Also, a reminder...
USC Gamecock
Local attraction Deceased Farm provides frightening Halloween experience with haunted houses
Along Deceased Farm's haunted trail, actors in costume and makeup jump out to scare those visiting the farm's terrifyingly themed haunted houses scattered across the farm's property. Deceased Farm, a part of Clinton Sease Farm, in Lexington features several attractions, including several buildings each with its own creepy themes and...
coladaily.com
Nightmare in Elmwood 5K brings new tradition to historic neighborhood
Runners and walkers gathered together Saturday morning for a spooktacular time. Many attendees of Nightmare in Elmwood 5K wore their best costumes to complete the race through the Elmwood neighborhood in downtown Columbia. The race was managed by GRIT Endurance, LLC and benefits the Historic Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, a...
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WIS-TV
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night. It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about Paw Patrol, and auditions for a dancing role
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — To the delight of kids of all ages, Paw Patrol Live returns to the Colonial Life Arena this weekend. Some of the Patrol joined Tyler Ryan and Lindsey for a preview and a dance lesson.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan chats with William Starrett about the 2022 Columbia City Ballet annual favorite
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – With the approach of Halloween comes the Columbia City Ballet production of Dracula: A ballet with a Bite. William Starrett stopped by Good Morning Columbia to chat about what audiences can expect.
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
