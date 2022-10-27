ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abccolumbia.com

Allergy-friendly Halloween candy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ministries at a Columbia church are teaming up for a community event. Both the Men’s and Women’s ministries at Hope Baptist Church on Clemson Road in Columbia are hosting a fall fest event with food and local vendors for their Fall Food Fun and Fellowship pop-up shop and fish fry.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake

CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Nightmare in Elmwood 5K brings new tradition to historic neighborhood

Runners and walkers gathered together Saturday morning for a spooktacular time. Many attendees of Nightmare in Elmwood 5K wore their best costumes to complete the race through the Elmwood neighborhood in downtown Columbia. The race was managed by GRIT Endurance, LLC and benefits the Historic Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC

