Ukiah, CA

Man Who Exchanged Gunfire with Deputies Charged

Charges have been filed against a man who was wounded while exchanging gunfire with Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies. 43-year-old Nathan Smart is still hospitalized after being shot in Sonoma on October 15th. He has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, making threats, vandalism, and five gun-related crimes. One of the charges is possession of a zip gun. Police say that’s because the man was using an improvised gun made of pipe and black tape. He was shot one time each by two deputies.
One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron

A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
Distracted Driving Stop Results in Fort Bragg Fentanyl Bust

A routine traffic stop for cell phone use resulted in Fort Bragg Police officers discovering fentanyl in both pill and powder form and over $12,000 in the possession of an alleged street dealer. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez was seen using his cell phone...
Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
Santa Rosa City Council Approves New Punishments for Violent Domestic Animals

Santa Rosa is increasing the punishment for animals that kill or severely injure other domestic animals. Before, an animal could only be declared vicious if it killed or severely injured a person. A vicious designation means the animal could be euthanized for its behavior. Following this week’s Santa Rosa City Council vote, animals will get a similar punishment for killing or severely injuring other animals. Future punishments will follow recommendations from the city attorney’s office.
