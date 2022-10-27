Charges have been filed against a man who was wounded while exchanging gunfire with Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies. 43-year-old Nathan Smart is still hospitalized after being shot in Sonoma on October 15th. He has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, making threats, vandalism, and five gun-related crimes. One of the charges is possession of a zip gun. Police say that’s because the man was using an improvised gun made of pipe and black tape. He was shot one time each by two deputies.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO