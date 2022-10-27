Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, & Conway The Machine – “Slap”
Busta Rhymes occupies a singular, special place in rap history. He was a crossover hitmaker in the peak-MTV ’90s era, but even then, he had plenty of ties to old-school titans. Over the years, Busta has kept tabs on new movements and done his best to stay relevant, but he seems especially excited whenever a new rapper shares his reverence for the genre’s history. Busta sounds perfectly at home on just about an kind of beat, and his gravelly, electrified roar is always instantly memorable. He just loves to rap, and it’s a pleasure to hear him still at it.
Stereogum
Stream Westside Gunn’s New Album 10, Feat. Black Star, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Many More
First off: It’s not called Hitler Wears Hermes 10. Thank fucking god. Buffalo rap overlord and Griselda leader Westside Gunn has been releasing mixtapes in his unfortunately titled series for a decade, and he promised that it was finally over last year. But WSG decided that he wanted to end the series on a round number, and he has now done that. You can tell that WSG originally intended to keep that title going; on the intro and outro of the new tape 10 DJ Drama bellows the word “Hitler” twice. But cooler heads prevailed. Especially at this point, nobody needs another rap album with that guy’s name in its title.
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend hilariously recreate a 2009 performance of brother Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
The youngest Jonas shared photos of the costumes on Instagram which were inspired by outfits from "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."
Jack Harlow Roasted Himself By Addressing Internet Rumors Head-On In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
Stereogum
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Stereogum
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.
Stereogum
Hear John Mellencamp’s Previously Unreleased ’80s Cut “Smart Guys” From New Scarecrow Reissue
John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which arrives November 4. “Smart Guys” follows the previously shared “Carolina Shag.”. The reissued album is set arrive in four different formats: Super Deluxe...
Stereogum
Sub Pop & Adam McKay’s The Eleventh Hour: Songs For Climate Justice Has New Moby, Cloud Nothings, Deerhoof, & More
Adam McKay, the former SNL writer who made his name directing the riotous Will Ferrell comedies Anchorman and Talladega Nights, has long since pivoted into topical prestige fare like The Big Short, Vice, and last year’s Don’t Look Up. The latter film was a parable about the need to take climate change seriously, a campaign that McKay is continuing to wage via a new compilation album released today through Sub Pop.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Dreams And Nightmares
One of the most indelible videos that entered my Twitter timeline in 2021 was of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill bunny hopping on a tennis court. Meek, whose debut album Dreams And Nightmares turns 10 this Sunday, was dancing because he lost a bet to his billionaire friend Michael Rubin. This was far from the image of Meek that hip-hop culture had when he first came to the game.
Stereogum
Fousheé – “Supernova”
New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”
Chris Cornell had one of rock’s most inimitable voices, yet people try and fail to cover Soundgarden songs all the time. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Kelly Clarkson. In her latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show host sings “Black Hole Sun.” Maybe her performance lacks a certain Cornell-specific grit, but she nails the high notes, and her band really rocks out rather than sanitize the arrangement. Won’tcha come watch their performance below?
Stereogum
Blinker The Star – “Walk Through The Park”
Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Jordon Zadorozny — who performs as Blinker The Star — notably spent the ’90s releasing much-loved albums like his 1993 self-titled and 1996’s A Bourgeois Kitten. He also famously contributed to Hole’s Celebrity Skin (specifically, “Reasons to Be Beautiful”), helped produce Chris Cornell’s 2003 solo album Scream, and has steadily been releasing albums leading all the way up to last year’s Arista. Also of note: last year, Lindsey Buckingham gave Zadorozny and bandmate Brad Laner a retroactive songwriting credit upon realizing he’d accidentally plagiarized their song “Swan Song.” Well, next month Blinker The Star has a new album out called Love Oblast, and today they’re sharing a new single called “Walk Through The Park.”
Stereogum
Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover
Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis while playing at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England last night. Covering “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye,” Dylan introduced the song by telling the audience, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” was originally written by Don Robertson and covered by Lewis on his 1970 Sun Records album A Taste Of Country.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Wolf” Video Starring Britt Lower From Severance
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a riveting new video for their Cool It Down single “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, “Wolf” features Severance standout Britt Lower playing a seemingly domesticated woman becoming increasingly feral after leaving her sterile surroundings for the woods. The clip also stars Will Brill from The OA.
Stereogum
Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Score For Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Let’s Eat Grandma are getting into the soundtrack game. The British synthpop duo have just followed up April’s excellent Two Ribbons with the original score for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, the new Netflix series that also has Róisín Murphy making her acting debut. The show’s synopsis reads, “Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.” According to executive producer and director Colm McCarthy, his moodboard playlist for the series began with Let’s Eat Grandma, and he reached out to recruit them early in the casting process.
Stereogum
Watch Jack Harlow Host SNL With Surprise Guest David S. Pumpkins
Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend as both host and musical guest, but the real star of the show was David S. Pumpkins, who made a surprise appearance in time for the Halloween season. The last time Tom Hanks was on the show in-character was in 2017, a year after Pumpkins was introduced. He was backed up by Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan, who also reprised his Drunk Uncle character on Weekend Update.
Stereogum
Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Dead At 63
Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro died in his Los Angeles home yesterday. The news was confirmed by Dead Kennedys’ official Instagram account, which said in a statement that Peligro had died “from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.” He was 63. The full statement...
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” (Feat. LL Cool J)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. This past summer, Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck. It was his second marriage and her...
Comments / 0