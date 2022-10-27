First off: It’s not called Hitler Wears Hermes 10. Thank fucking god. Buffalo rap overlord and Griselda leader Westside Gunn has been releasing mixtapes in his unfortunately titled series for a decade, and he promised that it was finally over last year. But WSG decided that he wanted to end the series on a round number, and he has now done that. You can tell that WSG originally intended to keep that title going; on the intro and outro of the new tape 10 DJ Drama bellows the word “Hitler” twice. But cooler heads prevailed. Especially at this point, nobody needs another rap album with that guy’s name in its title.

2 DAYS AGO