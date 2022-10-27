Read full article on original website
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: City updates policy, and more
City employee Allen Groat, pictured here in a black hoodie and baseball cap behind the person wearing a U.S.A. shirt, participated in the January 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice video. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
vabeach.com
Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities
Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
1061thecorner.com
Charlottesville has received its holiday tree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Thanks to the efforts of Urban Forrester Steve Gaines and the Parks & Recreation Department, the City of Charlottesville has received a holiday tree donation from a family in Fishersville, VA. The City asks any who are interested to consider names for this year’s tree. A...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
rewind1051.com
Mayor asks for crime data
On the heels of two recent shootings in Harrisonburg, Mayor Deanna Reed and Vice Mayor Sal Romero are requesting data on recent crimes. Romero said during this weeks city council meeting that officials should be able to see the crime data so they can field questions from residents. The council...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
rewind1051.com
Community leader says New Town being neglected
The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
1061thecorner.com
Community Corner Interview: Maria Vitale and Joe Vena of The Looking Glass at Ix Art Park
Kendall joined Maria Vitale and Joe Vena in The Looking Glass at Ix Art Park to discuss Ix’s Fantasy Festival. The event is tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th from 8am to 8pm and festivities include live music, aerialists, fire dancers, vendors, a costume contest, authors, and an afterparty dj’ed by…Kendall. More information and tickets: Fantasy Fest | Ix Art Park Foundation | Charlottesville.
wvtf.org
Citizens use security video and social media to search for hit-and-run driver
One week ago, at around 3 p.m. 37-year-old Kenyon Barnes was riding his electric bike on High Street in Charlottesville, when a man in a silver Subaru Impreza Sport drove past. “The guy was running down the road, and he decides to rev his engine to run up to a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Miami (FL): TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (FL) will be stumbling in from a loss. Last week,...
