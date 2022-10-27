Read full article on original website
Connie DeAngelo
3d ago
Certainly worth checking out, but when are we going to talk about Hunter Biden, the son if the President of the United States. Consistently so one sided in the part of this publication
BB Albert
3d ago
Both Dems and Repubs are messed up. Go Libertarian or Independent and.... don't let these politicians tell us we only have two choices.
TRUTH
3d ago
Because he's a republican Republicans instantly start defending him. why not just calling him a creep playing with himself near a school. This is the problem. we have with current politics. They are honestly mad at the news for reporting it. mad at dems ,the school for being to close. But not the man for doing what he did. 🤯 Who cares what party he represents 🤷♂️
AZFamily
New details on the burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
Two of the officer's cases involve prostitutes, and the third centers around an extramarital affair with a woman he was called to help. On Your Side explains how you can track your ballots. Updated: 10 minutes ago. |. Election officials tell On Your Side that they’re making sure the upcoming...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
Judge denies request for temporary restraining order in Arizona voter intimidation case
A federal judge rejected a request by a retirees' association that he issue a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating.
Man Arrested After Break-In at Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate’s Campaign Office
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, local authorities said Thursday.The suspect was identified as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Department. Reis was recognized by a patrol officer in surveillance images taken at Hobbs’ offices after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate commercial burglary case. Reis was identified as transient by KTAR-FM. A Facebook account seen by The Daily Beast that appeared to belong to the 36-year-old identified him as a Phoenix resident originally from Luanda, the...
AZFamily
Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
Arizona grandmother arrested for feeding the homeless in public park
A 78-year-old Arizona woman is suing after she was arrested for feeding homeless people in a park. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the city claims the incident was about ensuring the safety of its vulnerable populations while the woman says her civil rights were violated. Oct. 28, 2022.
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
The Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday that officers are investigating a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Arrest made in burglary of AZ Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' campaign office
The office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to a statement from her representatives.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge
Arizona's Family political editor Dennis Welch asked Rep. Stanton to rate the President, but Stanton said it was incomplete. Federal judge denies request to stop Arizona ballot drop box watchers. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Images of armed men wearing tactical gear at Maricopa County drop box sites have sparked...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake attacks media for coverage of break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, accused journalists of trying to "influence this election" after news outlets reported on a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs's office earlier this week and allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible. "My desperate...
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
Lawsuit filed to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes in Arizona
The Arizona chapter of the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit in federal court late Tuesday targeting groups and individuals that they say are conspiring to intimidate voters in Arizona through a coordinated effort known as "Operation Drop Box."
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake tries to turn kingmaker by backing Blake Masters, other GOP hopefuls in Arizona
MESA, ARIZONA — Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake utilized her name recognition to boost other Republicans on the ticket at a Halloween-themed campaign event on Friday night. Lake, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, spoke for under four minutes before handing off the microphone to Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. The...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
