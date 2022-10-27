ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls. "Our friends, our family, our neighbors our classmates our...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy