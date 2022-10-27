ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at GSO off-campus apartment

By Lauren Crawford, Alliyah Sims, Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQmFi_0ioBN7Zz00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts.

City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event.

Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road, Bristol Road closed in Greensboro during ongoing hostage situation, police say

“It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

After two back-to-back nights of violence, city officials are making a plea to the community.

“We are not going to solve what happened the last couple of days without the help of the general public,” Greensboro Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. “We need everyone…who knows of gun use to let us know.”

Two lives were lost Tuesday night, bringing the number of homicides in the city to 39 so far this year.

The heartbreaking part of what unfolded outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of Circle Drive was the death of NC A&T University freshman Kaneycha Turner.

“You don’t send your kids to college and expect to get that call in the middle of the night,” Vaughan said.

“This is a senseless act on what should be a celebration. We’re asking for any help we can get for leads in this shooting,” Biffle said.

People in the off-campus apartment complex tell FOX8 an invitation circulated bringing about 75 people to the Cottages Apartments.

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say

As the group was breaking up around 11:30 p.m., people started to argue, and at least a dozen shots were fired.

Israfil Brandon was inside the apartment when he heard glass shatter and bullets pierce his wall.

“Police told me a bullet came through this wall and went across the room. Then it went through my refrigerator…then it went to my washing machine,” Brandon said.

On Wednesday morning, students got a notification alerting them of Turner’s death.

Police say Turner wasn’t a part of the crowd and was not the intended target of the bullet.

“Her family goes through my mind,” said Marcus Woodberry, who lives at the complex. “She isn’t even from here. She just got here so her family has to pick her up and take her back. You get a call that your daughter is dead. She came to college to better her life and not to die.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Main Street Shooter Arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Intelligence Bureau/Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) has continued to investigate the incident that happened last Friday. From the prolonged investigation, VFIT obtained an arrest warrant for Discharging a Weapon into a Occupied Property on 22-year-old Stephon Malik Holland. On Thursday, Holland was arrested...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy