Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa hospitality firm shakes up leadership team
Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hotel management firm whose portfolios include more than a dozen boutique properties in Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina and the British Virgin Islands, has promoted Tom Haines to vice president of operations and transitions and Charlie Albanos to vice president of operations. Also joining the company’s C-suite is Becky Hayes, who’s returned to Mainsail as general manager and director of sales for the Residence Inn Wesley Chapel.
stpetecatalyst.com
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
Tampa International Airport wins award for 2022 best restroom in America
In addition to flying high, Tampa International Airport can now count winning awards for America's Best Restroom among accolades.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
Tampa's Blackbrick Chinese opens next month, Burger Week is back, plus more local food news
And foodie festival Savor St. Pete celebrates its 10th anniversary next weekend.
The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website
Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
cltampa.com
20 essential Indian restaurants to celebrate Diwali in Tampa Bay
Diwali, the Hindu religious holiday known as the Festival of Lights, usually runs between mid-October and mid-November, with festivities lasting about five or six days. This year, the holiday falls on Oct. 24, and although celebrating Diwali means more than just enjoying great cuisine, the food is certainly a highlight.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Disturbance in Caribbean now has 70% chance of development
The National Hurricane Center has raised the odds for a tropical depression to form over the Caribbean sometime this week.
Tampa's TECO Line Streetcar celebrates a 20-year anniversary
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is planning a celebration honoring a big anniversary for the TECO Line Streetcar. The old-style trolleys returned to the streets of Tampa 20 years ago this week. The system actually started running in the 1890s, connecting areas like Ybor City, Ballast Point, Hyde Park and Sulphur Springs.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
Turkey shortages impacting Tampa Bay businesses, will cost more this Thanksgiving
Even though Thanksgiving is a month away, people are already having trouble finding turkeys.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
995qyk.com
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
westorlandonews.com
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Florida residents, companies likely to be hit with higher electric bills in 2023
UCF students will be paying more to keep their lights on as Duke Energy requested the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a monthly consumer increase starting in 2023. Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokesperson, said that residential customers will be seeing an increase of approximately 13%, while industrial customers should...
Tracking the Tropics: NHC increases formation chance for disturbance near Caribbean
Two disturbances in the tropics are still being monitored, and now have a better chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0