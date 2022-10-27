Read full article on original website
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 31 through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Golden Dawn Arkestra in...
Top 14 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Make the most of what Houston has to offer this week with the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. This week, fill your trick or treat bags, watch musical in Galveston, complete a service project as a family, celebrate Día de los Muertos, walk for a cause, and more.
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas
Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
Group behind The Annie opens new 1950s-style Cuban lounge in Uptown Houston
Benjamin Berg, founder of Berg Hospitality Group, has a new concept coming to the Uptown area. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Berg Hospitality Group, the Houston-based culinary group run by restaurateur Benjamin Berg, will open a new Havana-inspired lounge Oct. 28 in an intimate spot located next door to The Annie Café & Bar in Uptown Houston.
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
Openings and Closings: EZ's Liquor Lounge Opens, Pit Room Expands to Memorial City
The Pit Room, 10301-A Katy Freeway, has signed a lease for a second location in Memorial City. The expansion comes from Sambrooks Management Company which operates the original location of The Pit Room at 1201 Richmond. The hand-crafted BBQ concept first opened in Montrose in 2016. SMC also owns and operates The Patio at The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente. Its eagerly-awaited Andiron modern steak house will open later this year.
HOUSTON — From the World Series, to Halloween, to college homecomings, it’s a big weekend in Houston. "There’s so many great events happening this weekend for Astros and Halloween just going to be so great to see people celebrating in the city,” said Julissa Martinez. So,...
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Top 6 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. This week, give all your good vibes to the Astros as they pursue another World Series, take in some Thursday Night Football, and more. Looking for a spot to...
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
