The U.S. News and World Report released its new 2022-23 college rankings earlier this month. As high schoolers apply to and decide what college they will attend in the upcoming months, these rankings are likely of the utmost importance for many. Such rankings are also vitally important to University President Jim Ryan, who has set out many lofty goals in his 2030 strategic plan. Among them is his wish for the University to become the best public university by 2030. This will push the University further into the stratosphere of elite institutions, but the impact from expansion that students may face is not something to be ignored. Some of us may reap benefits in the end, but growing pains — like construction and disconnection — are a disruption to student life.

