Read full article on original website
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Sparking curiosity and passion through mentorship
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, University students involved in College Mentors for Kids’ University of Virginia Chapter meet with young students from local Clark Elementary School and Mary C. Greer Elementary School. During these meetings, mentors engage with elementary students through bonding activities to stimulate their curiosity and ignite their passions.
UW-EC hires new Services for Students with Disabilities director
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire on Thursday announced the naming of Katie Bublitz as the new director of Services for Students with Disabilities and TRIO Project Ability in Motion. According to the university, Bublitz is a six-year veteran of the campus unit, having previously served as disability accommodations coordinator and TRIO Project AIM careers and services coordinator. Before joining the university's SSD staff in 2016, Bublitz served as a special...
UV Cavalier Daily
LORGUS: What we might lose by being the best
The U.S. News and World Report released its new 2022-23 college rankings earlier this month. As high schoolers apply to and decide what college they will attend in the upcoming months, these rankings are likely of the utmost importance for many. Such rankings are also vitally important to University President Jim Ryan, who has set out many lofty goals in his 2030 strategic plan. Among them is his wish for the University to become the best public university by 2030. This will push the University further into the stratosphere of elite institutions, but the impact from expansion that students may face is not something to be ignored. Some of us may reap benefits in the end, but growing pains — like construction and disconnection — are a disruption to student life.
UV Cavalier Daily
First-Year Council president and vice president hope to build community
First-Year Council elections named first-year College students Keoni Vega and Annie Zhao as President and Vice President of the class, respectively. The duo’s goals include creating a sense of class community, bridging the gap between students and administration and leaving a lasting legacy on the University. With results announced...
Comments / 0