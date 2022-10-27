ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

General Motors pausing advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

DETROIT – General Motors (GM) is temporarily pausing its advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media platform, according to a CNBC report. GM reported its intent to suspend its advertising on Twitter to CNBC in a statement on Friday. The company plans on continuing to...
CNBC: Billionaire Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. CNBC reports that two top Twitter executives, the CEO, and CFO, have been fired and escorted out of the company’s headquarters. The move ends months of tension between Musk and Twitter. Musk first offered to buy the social media platform...

