S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul
Brazil election live: counting begins in second round as fears grow over voter suppression
Polls put leftist Lula slightly ahead but concerns raised over reports of pro-Bolsonaro highway police setting up roadblocks in rival strongholds
Officials: Kentucky student killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge tragedy
A University of Kentucky student was among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, during a traditional Halloween festival Saturday. UK President Eli Capiluto said Sunday that junior Anne Gieske, a nursing student from Northern Kentucky, was killed in the tragedy. "We have been in contact with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
General Motors pausing advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
DETROIT – General Motors (GM) is temporarily pausing its advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the social media platform, according to a CNBC report. GM reported its intent to suspend its advertising on Twitter to CNBC in a statement on Friday. The company plans on continuing to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
CNBC: Billionaire Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter
Billionaire Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. CNBC reports that two top Twitter executives, the CEO, and CFO, have been fired and escorted out of the company’s headquarters. The move ends months of tension between Musk and Twitter. Musk first offered to buy the social media platform...
