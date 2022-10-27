ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser

Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again

The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!

The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Boxing Scene

Liam Wilson-Archie Sharp Lightweight Fight To Land On Charlo-Tszyu Undercard

The void left behind by Shakur Stevenson at junior lightweight has resulted in at least two significant fights secured to help reshape the title picture. Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing has confirmed a deal in place between Australia’s Liam Wilson and England’s Archie Sharp to meet. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu undisputed junior middleweight championship clash on January 28 in Las Vegas, likely at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling

Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Taylor Eyes Serrano Rematch: 'Croke Park, 80,000 People, Will Be Biggest Event In Women's Boxing History'

Katie Taylor has the perfect location and opponent in mind for her next outing. The Irish superstar registered her fourteenth defense of at least one lightweight title and sixth as undisputed champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The win took place at OVO Arena Wembley, the same London venue (though Wembley Arena at the time) that hosted her pro debut nearly six years ago.
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio

Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale

GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Peter Kadiru, Simon Zachenhuber, David Papot, More

A new German boxing team is now on the market called P2M. It's found by Axel Plass, a successful businessman, and cousins Christian and Raiko Morales, who have been in the boxing business for a few years by now. P2M has signed heavyweights Peter Kadiru (14-0), Viktor Jurk (2-0) and...

