ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Restaurant on Fort Myers Beach could reopen in 6-8 weeks

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgdNZ_0ioBLzeC00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Despite seeing storm surge from Hurricane Ian that would be double the height of most people, one beach restaurant and bar is nearly ready to reopen after the storm.

Wahoo Willies on Old San Carlos Boulevard is approximately 6-8 weeks away from welcoming customers to their restaurant. It will be the first time since Hurricane Ian decimated the island, and the first time ever for the brand-new business.

“It had not officially opened,” said Co-Partner of the Wahoo Willies, Peter Ennis. “We were days away from opening.”

Just days before their planned opening, Ian came through and destroyed the business they just built.

“To see the devastation on the beach, we’re pretty grateful to have a building standing,” Ennis said.

Wahoo Willies isn’t just standing, it’s practically perfect. The tiki hut thatch roof wasn’t even tattered by Ian’s winds.

“The water was just above where that lamp is right there,” Ennis said.

For the things inside the restaurant, however, that’s a different story.

“Tables were gone. This was all mangled,” he said. “The debris was almost bar height.”

All of the equipment was brand new, barely even used. Ennis said they only hosted a few family and friends events, never serving the general public.

“We ran our equipment probably six or eight hours,” he said. “And then Ian came.”

While Ian was a monumental setback, they’re not just weeks away from opening, this time for real.

“I think about 6-8 weeks we’ll be able to make that decision,” said Ennis.

“That’s amazing,” said John and Patty Schipani. “That would be great if they can open for the holidays. We’ll give them the business that they need, that’s for sure.”

However, for Ennis and his team, it’s not just swinging open the doors and flooding Fort Myers Beach with people. They want to make sure the community can handle the customers and are ready for them to reopen.

“We want to do it when the time is right,” Ennis said. “When there’s some normalcy and people can come back on the island and feel like we’ve made headway, I think that will be the right time.”

That time will eventually come, just like it took time to get the water turned back on at Wahoo Willies and just like it will take time before power can be hooked up.

It won’t be today or tomorrow, but burgers and beers will be back; all in good time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Hideaway Beach and Sand Dollar Island and Construction

Construction will commence on November 1, 2022 on Tigertail Beach lagoon, Hideaway Beach, Sand Dollar Island, and associated tidal channels on the Northern end of Marco Island. Boaters, beachgoers, boat tour operators, and fishing charters are asked to avoid the area depicted in the attached map between November 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023. The beach reconstruction will include excavators, dredging equipment, and barges. This project has been permitted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. Construction has been scheduled to avoid sea bird and sea turtle nesting seasons. Construction will occur seven days per week until completion.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
travelawaits.com

Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian

Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Firefighters, part-time residents describe rescues, repairs on Sanibel

Most of Sanibel is still unrecognizable one month after Hurricane Ian. The former vacation destination once filled with tourists and snowbirds is now awash with workers, like the firefighters who have been busy there since the first evacuations. Sanibel firefighters tried to return later the same night they evacuated the...
SANIBEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak

The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy