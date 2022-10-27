ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aurora News Register

Area football playoffs round one

Aurora and Hampton opened a second football season -- the playoffs -- Friday night with varying results. The top-seeded Huskies in Class C1 took care of business in the opening round, defeating Scotus Central Catholic 43-13 at home. Aurora led 29-0 at the half with Carsen Staehr catching 11 passes...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Chamber: Know area happenings with the Nebraska App

KEARNEY, Neb. — A new app to communicate area happenings, as well as promote businesses and events. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the Nebraska App. Plus the “Thank a Farmer” program with the Chamber. And details on Amendment 1. The...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Holdrege man killed in boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rescue teams found a Holdrege man’s body on Monday, one day after he was killed in a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Elwood Fire and Rescue, Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident at the lake.
HOLDREGE, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior

ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
HOLDREGE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy