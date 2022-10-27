Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Aurora News Register
Area football playoffs round one
Aurora and Hampton opened a second football season -- the playoffs -- Friday night with varying results. The top-seeded Huskies in Class C1 took care of business in the opening round, defeating Scotus Central Catholic 43-13 at home. Aurora led 29-0 at the half with Carsen Staehr catching 11 passes...
doniphanherald.com
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Chamber: Know area happenings with the Nebraska App
KEARNEY, Neb. — A new app to communicate area happenings, as well as promote businesses and events. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher has more on the Nebraska App. Plus the “Thank a Farmer” program with the Chamber. And details on Amendment 1. The...
NebraskaTV
Court records detail string of meat thefts that included GI, Lancaster County
Court records are shedding light on a multi-state meat theft heist that went through Grand Island and Lancaster County as three Miami, Florida men have been federally charged. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis Lara Fuentes, 39, are all charged with one count of interstate transport of stolen goods.
klkntv.com
Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
klkntv.com
NebraskaTV
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
NebraskaTV
Legacy Christian School holds ribbon cutting to mark new school year
HOLDREGE, Neb. — After a year of hard work and planning—one central Nebraska school is turning the key to a new building. Hand claps and cheers as the Holdrege community welcomed Legacy Christian School. “This is our first year as so we’ve only been opened for a few...
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
1011now.com
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
foxnebraska.com
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
