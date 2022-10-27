Read full article on original website
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
thebrag.com
Disney CEO Bob Chapek says animated films aren’t for adults
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has ruffled feathers after suggesting that animated films aren’t for adults. In a new piece with the Wall Street Journal, Chapek said that parents “want something for them” when it comes to tuning into Disney+. “Our fans and audiences put their kids to...
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
disneytips.com
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Discusses How Price Increases & Reservations ‘Protect the Guest Experience’
By now, it is no secret that the Walt Disney Company and particularly CEO Bob Chapek believe that the theme park reservation system is a success. Following comments from Chapek and other executives during quarterly earnings calls where Magic Key Holders (Disneyland Annual Passholders) were referred to as an “unfavorable attendance mix,” the company’s continued praise of the Park Pass Reservation System (and pause on Annual Pass sales) is not unexpected.
Twitter employees send Elon Musk a list of demands as he plans his takeover.
Elon Musks' acquisition of Twitter will be complete this Friday, 10/28/2022. Musk stated last week that he plans to eradicate 75% of the company. It would be cutting the Twitter staff from 7500 to 2000.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) rival. Before Universal Studios stepped...
US News and World Report
Disney CEO, Asked if Company Is 'Too Woke,' Says It Will Cater to Audience
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our...
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com
Bob Chapek Addresses Disney’s High Prices, Says Park Won’t Be Overcrowded
It’s no secret that Disney fans have been less-than-thrilled with the House of Mouse lately. Guests who visit Disney theme parks are frequently seeing prices for everything from hotels and Park tickets to bottles of water getting more and more expensive. The biggest issue that Guests seem to complain about is the ticket prices, and many feel that Disney has priced out the average American family — the exact family whom Walt Disney designed the theme parks for.
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Became A Spellbinding Success As Disney+’s Most-Watched Movie Ever
It is quite clear from a theatrical and a streaming front, Disney is already dominating. While CEO Bob Chapek has, of course, championed the booming Disney+ during the pandemic, the fact that theatrical remains powerful is not lost on the company. They will obviously conquer November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had many breathless the other night after its Hollywood premiere. December also belongs to Disney at the box office, with 20th Century Studio’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Wakanda Forever is set to open to $175M-$200M, and it won’t be surprising to see if it emulates or surpasses...
ComicBook
The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Addresses Whether It Is a Halloween or Christmas Movie (Exclusive)
While there are a number of movies that are considered a staple of the Halloween season, there are also plenty that fans dive into as we head closer to the winter holidays, though part of what makes The Nightmare Before Christmas such a beloved experience is that it can be enjoyed in honor of either event. Social media being what it is, however, means that fans feel they need to take sides on whether the film is more of a Halloween movie or more of a Christmas movie, with director Henry Selick confirming how he feels it's equally appropriate for either holiday. Selick's latest film, Wendell & Wild, hits Netflix on October 28th.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
