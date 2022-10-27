ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The conviction of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court

A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena police arrest woman for alleged vandalism with pickaxe

A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after allegedly using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video captured at the...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Feuer targets illegal Hollywood nightclubs

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is cracking down on illegal nightclubs and announced on Oct. 27 that charges have been filed against the operators of two venues in Hollywood. Feuer said that authorities received numerous complaints about the illegal nightclubs and police conducted investigations at both locations. One nightclub...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wvih.com

Five Charged In Major Drug Bust

Five men, who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate, were arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana was taken off the streets. The suspects, 44 year-old Danny Medina of Louisville; 44 year-old Miguel A. Suarez, Sr. of Los Angeles, California; 24 year-old Miguel Suarez, Jr; 23 year-old Brian Chacon and 24 year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, were arrested October 25 on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
police1.com

Calif. community, officers mourn sudden death of police chief

EL MONTE, Calif. — Condolences continued to roll in on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the El Monte Police Department, which continued to reel from the death of Police Chief Ben Lowry, 45, on Monday after what officials said were "health issues." Lowry's death hit hard at a department —...
EL MONTE, CA

