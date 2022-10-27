BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Miami Heat in Oregon on Wednesday evening, and during the game, Damian Lillard hurt his calf.

According to the team, he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Trail Blazers: "Damian Lillard (right calf strain) - Will not return"

Lillard is the face of their franchise and one of the 15 best players in the entire NBA, so this is something to monitor closely.

Last season, he missed 53 games due to abdominal surgery , and the Trail Blazers missed the postseason.

In 2021, he averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per contest, and so far this season he was averaging 33.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest in the first three games.

The Trail Blazers came into the night 4-0 with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

However, they lost to the Heat by a score of 119-98, so they are now 4-1 in their first five games.

Lillard still ended up as the team's leading scorer on the night with 22 points in 26 minutes.

As for the Heat, they improved to 2-3 in their first five games and have wins over the Toronto Raptors and Trail Blazers.

Their three losses came against the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Raptors.

Following this game, the Heat are headed to California to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will host the Houston Rockets in Oregon on the same night.