Memphis, TN

L.A. Dodgers star Mookie Betts shows-off basketball skills

By Colin Cody
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS – Wednesday video on social media appeared to show six-time MLB All-Star and current Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, going through basketball drills at the University of Memphis over the weekend.

Betts a Nashville native and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee, however in the video, Betts dressed from head to toe in Memphis Tigers’ gear.

