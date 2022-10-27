Letters to the Editor:

Why do we need to expand Camp Grayling?

I am rendering a concerned citizens response to the article posted today by Major Gen. Vadnais.

How wonderful it is to have an opinion of a retired military general.

Hopefully, the military has the same enthusiasm for tax-paying citizens who have a vested interest in what the Michigan DNR and military are planning for our state lands.

I belong to a large group of citizens who vehemently oppose the expansion.

We attend meetings, question-and answer-sessions and local venues to learn more about the proposed land lease.

Although no one is dismissing the need for our military to capably defend the U.S., there are many still wondering why is this issue not put to a vote where citizens can at least have some small part in the decision-making efforts?

We feel that only a limited amount, as much as the military can disclose, of information is addressed as to what will be the effects to our water, wildlife, geography, children and human condition.

Could it possibly be because it is unknown or classified?

We ask because of the trend for a 100 years (as the retired general has pointed out) the areas outlined in the proposal have withstood the footprints of past.

How much is too much for one area or certain communities to bare the brunt of the need?

Northern Michiganders have spoken by the thousands with a resounding no more.

Can someone else please help us to share in the "ask," or is it our burden alone?

Marie RobertsonFrederic

Stop trying to manipulate, harass election workers

As Americans, we should be deeply concerned when politicians think they determine the outcome of our elections, rather than the voters.

The 2020 election gave us story after story of extremists harassing and intimidating voters and election workers. There have been numerous reports of mysterious actors unlawfully demanding local clerks surrender official voting equipment to them.

The voters of Michigan will have the power Nov. 8 to protect our right to vote and ensure safe, secure and fair elections. We can stop those trying to manipulate elections and their outcomes for their own political gain.

Proposal 2 can help all eligible voters cast their ballots without harassment and simultaneously increase the security of our elections.

Carolyn PennimanAlanson

Lorinser the right choice for Michigan's First District

In the congressional race for Michigan’s 1st District, I support Dr. Bob Lorinser to replace Rep. Jack Bergman.

Dr. Lorinser started his medical career with the Indian Health Service in New Mexico. He then worked over two decades as a family physician in Marquette, before serving for 10 years in the U.S. State Department in Pakistan. In 2020, he returned to Marquette, intending to retire. Instead, when COVID-19 hit, he became medical director at the Marquette County Health Department.

The website BergmanForCongress describes Lorinser as a “career bureaucrat.” Does that list of positions sound like the resumé of a career bureaucrat? To me, it sounds like that of a man who lives by one of his declared guiding principles: service.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Rep. Bergman voted twice in Congress to overturn the will of American voters: once opposing certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes, and again, opposing certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Only six or seven of 50 Republicans in the Senate went as far as Bergman in supporting the “Big Lie” that the election was somehow stolen, which countless investigations have shown to be untrue.

In my opinion, those votes by Bergman have helped to erode confidence of U.S. voters that our elections are fair. What a travesty!

Perhaps that badge of shame explains why Bergman has made so few appearances in the district this election cycle. Indeed, has he made any? I Googled “townhalls Jack Bergman” and found none since 2017, while the same search for Lorinser showed four townhalls just between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 of this year.

Democracy is fragile. I ask you to vote for a man who believes that the voters’ choice shouldn’t be “de-certified” by any partisan group.

Bernie ArbicSault Ste. Marie

GOP no longer the party of Milliken, Eisenhower

Voters should recognize the Republican Party has changed. It is not the party of Bill Milliken nor Dwight Eisenhower. The 1956 Republican Platform listed:

Provide federal assistance to low-income communities. Protect Social Security. Provide asylum for refugees. Extend minimum wage. Improve unemployment benefit system so it covers more people. Strengthen labor laws so workers can easily join a union. Assure equal pay for equal work regardless of sex.

This is far from what Republicans in both Congress and Michigan are proposing. Republican U.S. senators propose voting whether to approve Social Security funding every year, every five years or end the program and rewrite it entirely. Medicare is on the chopping block. They plan on gutting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which lowered medicine and insulin prices for seniors. Benefits for workers and families include extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, creating jobs and more, will take two years to fully show an impact.

All Republicans voted against the IRA and have no plan to fight inflation. Michigan legislators, candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state marginalize individuals who are not white heterosexual males and attack educators for teaching factual history.

Both Congress and Michigan politicians want to gut environmental protections for your family. Too many candidates are unqualified for office and promote disproven conspiracy theories. They want the power to overturn the vote of the people and install who they want to win. All are endangering our democratic system of government. This NOT the time to vote Republican “because I have always voted for Republicans.”

If you support any of the 1956 Platform statements, you should vote for Democrats. Until Republican office holders and candidates start working for all Americans, they have not earned your vote nor deserve your vote.

JoEllen RudolphPetoskey