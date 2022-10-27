ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Top Somerset County cross country, soccer and volleyball performers for Oct. 24-27

By Daily American
 3 days ago

Athlete of the Week

Meyersdale junior Tristin Ohler was selected Daily American Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week. Conemaugh Township senior volleyball player Hannah Sodano was voted Female Athlete of the Week while North Star freshman soccer player Tristen Ash was chosen Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts Oct. 17-21.

Ohler caught a 93-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score and booted a 32-yard field goal in the Red Raiders' 63-30 setback to Moshannon Valley.

In three volleyball match wins, Sodano provided 33 kills.

Meanwhile, Ash recorded four goals and an assist in a 12-0 soccer victory over Northern Cambria.

Thursday

Boys soccer

District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals

McConnellsburg 6, North Star 0: In McConnellsburg, the top-seeded Spartans blanked the Cougars.

McConnellsburg will host No. 4 seed Everett, a 4-3 winner over Northern Bedford, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Conemaugh Township 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, Dylan Giffin scored the lone goal of the game off an assist from Jackson Sotosky with 10 minutes left in the contest as No. 2 seed Conemaugh Township topped No. 7 seed Berlin.

Declan Mainhart pitched the shutout in goal.

Conemaugh Township will host No. 3 seed Rockwood in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Rockwood 1, Fannett-Metal 0: In Rockwood, the No. 3 seeded Rockets edged the No. 6 seeded Tigers.

District 5 Class 2A semifinals

Somerset 5, Forbes Road 0: In Somerset, Khane Foltz, Liam Egal, Ben Witt, Toby Walker and Tanner Wassilchalk each netted a goal to propel the No. 2 seeded Golden Eagles past the No. 3 seeded Cardinals.

Quintin Robison pitched the shutout in goal.

Somerset will take on No. 1 seed Bedford, a 6-0 winner over Chestnut Ridge, in the championship on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

District 5-6 Class 2A quarterfinals

Juniata 3, Somerset 2: In Somerset, the No. 3 Golden Eagles were upset by No. 6 seed Juniata. Josie Steele and Maurah Shortt each netted a goal for Somerset while Willa Sharbaugh added an assist.

Volleyball

District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals

Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Sodano recorded 10 kills, 11 digs and seven aces to lead top seed Conemaugh Township past No. 8 Meyersdale 25-11, 25-9, 25-7.

Hannah Swank tallied 11 kills for Conemaugh Township. Alison Matera dished out 31 assists. Ava Byer contributed 12 digs while Kendra Huber provided six kills.

Conemaugh Township will host No. 4 seed Tussey Mountain, which swept Northern Bedford, in the semifinals on Monday.

Shade 3, Southern Fulton 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha recorded 19 kills and 16 digs as the No. 2 seeded Panthers upended Southern Fulton 25-12, 25-8, 25-17. Jadeyn Gross dished out 16 assists while Madalyn Rapsky added eight assists. Deborah Bozovich provided six kills and 13 digs while Jaedyn Krupper and Kori Boozer combined for 26 digs.

Shade will take on No. 3 seed Berlin Brothersvalley, a 5-set winner over Everett, in the semifinals on Monday.

---

Wednesday

Cross country

District 5 championships

The Windber and Johnstown Christian girls each scored 46 points, but the Ramblers claimed the District 5 Class 1A title based on their sixth runner's finish.

Windber's Cecilia Bean (22:10) and Audrey Hart (22:30) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Paige Bennethum (23:35) finished seventh.

Johnstown Christian's Kaylee Frederick (23:06) claimed sixth while teammate Elle Hunsberger (23:42) finished ninth.

Chestnut Ridge edged Meyersdale in the boy's race 41-45.

Windber's Joe McKelvey (17:35) and Garrett Page (17:43) finished second and third, respectively. North Star's CJ Biery (19:00) and Meyersdale's Caden Montgomery (19:03) claimed eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the District 5 Class 2A race,Somerset qualified four girls to the PIAA meet in Hershey. Brooke Morocco (22:24) finished third in front of teammate Josie Smith (22:42). Kaylin Weaver (24:33) took seventh while Bethann Walker (24:52) finished eighth.

Somerset finished second in the team standings with 29 points. Bedford earned the title with 27 points.

Somerset will send two boys to states as well. Jared Walker finished third in 19:46 while Caleb Stanton took ninth in 20:58.

Girls soccer

District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals

Windber 13, Southern Fulton 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck netted five goals to surpass 100 for her career and become the all-time single season goals leader in school history as the top-seeded Ramblers trounced No. 8 seed Southern Fulton 13-0.

Mariah Andrews recorded a hat trick and an assist. Riley Brubaker contributed a goal and five assists. Angel James provided a goal and two assists. Rylee Ott, Kaylee Dowdell and Mikayla Haydu each netted a goal while Kaylie Gaye added a pair of assists and Paige Strushensky notched a helper. Senior keeper Lexie James pitched the shutout in goal.

Windber hosts No. 4 seed Conemaugh Township, a 3-0 winner over No. 5 McConnellsburg at 7 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals.

Rockwood 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould netted a hat trick to propel the No. 3 seeded Rockets past the No. 6 seeded Mountaineers.

Ally Harrold and Mollie Wheatley each tallied a goal and an assist. Chloe Streczywilk and Addie Barkman each contributed a goal while Sydney Beals and Alyssa Hunt added assists for Rockwood. Taylor Demchak made 11 saves

Mercy Sechler and Mikaela Huston each scored for Berlin. Gracie Sechler chipped in an assist.

Rockwood will visit No. 2 seed Northern Bedford at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Volleyball

District 5-8 Class 2A quarterfinals

North Star 3, Westinghouse 0: In Boswell, Anna Grandas tallied six kills and five aces as the No. 4 seeded Cougars throttled the No. 5 seeded Bulldogs 25-5, 25-0, 25-2.

Dannyn Ashbrook recorded three kills and nine aces. Breanna Nash served all 25 points of the second set, including 19 aces for the Cougars.

North Star will visit top seed Somerset at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

