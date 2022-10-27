ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Happenings in and around Perry

By Staff Report
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLNoZ_0ioBL3yf00

Halloween Party

Jamaica Public Library will host a Halloween Party for kids on Friday, Oct. 28. The event will feature a Halloween-themed story time, costume contest, crafts, treats and take-home bags full of fun stuff for kids. The costume contest will offer prizes for both boys and girls in two age divisions: 6 and under and 7 and older. Adult volunteers and community members are all welcome. For more information about the Halloween party, call 641-429-3362 or check the library’s Facebook page.

Spooktacular Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in downtown Perry.

Enjoy a Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Walk in downtown Perry on Oct. 28. This event, sponsored by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, includes safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations. Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be closed to vehicles during the event. Parking will be available at city lots (Caboose Park and near the post office) as well as side streets. Participants should enter at intersections and stay to the right to follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.

Safe and Healthy Halloween

5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in Dallas County Hospital's north parking lot.

Join the Dallas County Hospital again this year for a drive-thru trick-or-treat event. Cars will enter from Iowa and be navigated through the north parking lot and guided out through the 10th Street exit. There will be three stations total this year with a preassembled giveaway bag waiting for each kiddo at each one before exiting onto 10th St. Please note the giveaways will occur while supplies last. Watch for any updates on the Dallas County Hospital & Family Medicine Clinics Facebook page. The event is sponsored by Hy-Vee, Fareway and the Perry Public Library.

Perry Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 around Perry.

The Perry City Council has designated Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as Beggars' Night. Participating households should turn porch lights on.

Pumpkin Festival

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church invites the youth and children of Perry to a free Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 28. Fun outdoor games and activities will be available to play up to three times each and candy will be awarded to every participant each time they play. Other activities include a giant sling-shot and tic-tac-toe board, balloon race, corn hole, face painting, bounce house and more. The Pumpkin Festival will be held outdoors on the lawn at Crossroads and will be moved inside in the event of rain. For more information, call Pastor Rick at 515-465-5478.

National Drug Takeback Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Perry Police Department, 908 Willis Ave.

The Perry Police Department will again be participating in the DEA National Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Bring in your prescriptions and over the counter medications that that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed. The police department will properly dispose of them to keep them out of landfills, the water supply and especially away from those who may misuse them. There is no need to remove the labels or the pills from the bottles. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted. For more information about this DEA program or to locate another drop site in your area, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Chicken Noodle Dinner

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

The Minburn United Methodist Church will host its annual Chicken Noodle Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Dine in or carryout available. A free-will donation will be taken.

Redfield Trunk or Treat

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Redfield City Park.

The Trunk or Treat event will also feature hot chocolate, S'mores, inflatables and games. The city's trick-or-treating will follow from 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween Hayday Parade

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features fun and games and free-will donation chili and hot dogs from 4-6 p.m. The city's trick-or-treating will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 306 West Third St., Woodward.

The sixth-annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. The event will feature food, fun and games.

Bouton Trunk or Treat

5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bouton Haunted Church, 204 Luther St.

A Trunk or Treat event will held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Drive-Thru Donation and Pet Costume Contest

1:30 -3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Raccoon River Pet Rescue.

Bring your donation of pet food, litter, toys or cash ($5 minimum to be entered into the contest) and help the Raccoon River Pet Rescue stock its shelves. Bring your pets in costume. They will have their photo taken and be entered into a pet costume contest. Does your pet not enjoy car rides? Take a photo of your pet in costume and send it to info@raccoonriverpetrescue.com, bring your donation to RRPR or send your cash donation via Venmo to @RRPR-PetRescue and your pet will be entered in the contest. Be sure to include your pets name, your name and contact info with your photos. Submit photos by Nov. 1. Voting will take place on Facebook from Nov. 2-5. Pets with the most likes/loves will win prizes.

Granger Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Granger Emmanuel United Methodist Church. All are welcome so grab your trunks, grab your treats, or grab your costumes. There will be hot dogs, hot cocoa, and hot apple cider available. This is a rain or shine event.

Granger Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 around Granger.

Beggars' Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Granger.

Open House Reception for Retiring Librarian Jill Cook

2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

Perry Public Library will hold an open house reception for retiring librarian Jill Cook from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in the library Community Room. Everyone is invited to stop by, enjoy refreshments and wish Jill a happy retirement.

Minburn Trunk or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street, downtown Minburn.

The Minburn Public Library invites community members to decorate a trunk. Set-up starts at 5 p.m. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. There will be a prize for the trunk that receives the most votes. This event will be in addition to traditional trick-or-treating. Stop by the Minburn Fire Station during the Trunk or Treat event for hotdogs and all the fixings, courtesy of the Minburn Area Firefighters Association.

Woodward Trick-or-Treating

6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 around Woodward.

Trick-or-Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Woodward.

Crossroads Church Care Closet

Nov. 4-5 at Crossroads Church, 2810 First St., Perry.

The Crossroads Church Care Closet will hold a grand opening on Nov. 4-5. The Care Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first weekend of every other month. Everything is free, including clothing for men, women, boys and girls, kitchenware, small appliances and more. Donations will also be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and on days the Care Closet is open. For more information, call 515-465-5478.

Craft and Bake Sale, Soup Luncheon

Nov. 5-6 at Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, 24529 J. Ave. Adel.

Panther Creek Church of the Brethren will host a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The craft and bake sale with a soup luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. A free-will donation will be taken. The church is located 10 miles south of Perry.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
PERRY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops

Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
DES MOINES, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
FORT DODGE, IA
agupdate.com

Rural photographer finds beauty on the back roads

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — There is beauty in simplicity, and sometimes it can be found simply by looking. “I like to drive around the country,” Sandy McCurdy says. “I can always find something to photograph.”. Sandy and her husband Mike farm near Bridgewater, Iowa, in Cass and Adams...
BRIDGEWATER, IA
KCCI.com

School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

City of Des Moines hiring homelessness policy administrator

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is creating a new position to help deal with issues surrounding those experiencing homelessness in the city. The official title of the position is Homelessness Policy Administrator and they will be responsible for everything from coordinating outreach with shelters and non-profits to creating new policies. SuAnn […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license

A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place

(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
NEWTON, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy