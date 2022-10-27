ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlhBp_0ioBKUNA00

7-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Humboldt Park home 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.

Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.

The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical condition, Pontecore said.

The shots are believed to have come from the alley behind the home, where multiple shell casings were found. Police do not believe anyone in the home with the boy was the intended target, Pontecore said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMmNH_0ioBKUNA00
Police update on 7-year-old boy shot in Humboldt Park 03:06

A neighbor, Xiomara, said she knows the little boy very well.

"My son plays with the little boy that ended up getting shot – and I mean, we have the kids outside all the time. I have little ones that run around," she said. "My son and him are best friends. They play with each other in the backyard all the time – all the time."

Pontecore had a message for the shooter.

"Own up to what you did. This young child was in his own home, doing his own thing. We have a very distraught mother – worried about the welfare of her own child," Pontecore said. "Do the right thing and turn yourself in."

Detectives are reviewing private surveillance video from nearby, Pontecore said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. Anonymous tips can also be left at CPDTIP.com .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot near West Side sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon, police say. Around 5 p.m. the boy was standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street when he was shot in the leg, according to the Chicago Police Department. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate. No further information was immediately available.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

12-year-old shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 17, found shot inside car in Near South Side Alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car in the city's South Loop neighborhood Saturday night. Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was found in the passenger seat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head, in the 1900 block of South State Street. The vehicle was located in an alley and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

17-year-old found shot to death in car under South Loop train tracks

Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death under the L tracks in the South Loop on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in an alley behind the 1900 block of South State around 9 p.m. They found the victim dead in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a CPD media statement.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man suspected of shooting woman, himself inside downtown apartment building has died

The man who Chicago police believe shot a woman and then shot himself inside a Near North Side apartment building this week has died. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 24-year-old woman in the hallway with gunshot wounds to her torso and buttocks, according to a CPD media statement. A 26-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Sean Bold, was also found shot inside the building.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 18, shot in head near Little Village

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the head in the city’s Marshall Square neighborhood early Saturday morning. The 18-year-old man was found on the street at the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
125K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy