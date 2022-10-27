ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved

Tyreek Hill continues to make the most out of his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill came into the Dolphins’ Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions leading the NFL in receiving yards with 773, and he reached 900-plus such yards for the third straight campaign during the contest. He currently sits at […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were trying to make a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This certainly wasn’t the way to go about it. With the Bears down 35-23, Bears running back David Montgomery hauled in a Fields pass and was fighting for a first down on third-and-long. Unfortunately, Montgomery fumbled, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman pulls off feat Christian McCaffrey never did for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have looked like a hungrier team ever since Matt Rhule was ousted and a few players were traded away, and that was evident again on Sunday. In a wild back-and-forth battle vs. the Falcons, young RB D’Onta Foreman had the game of his career, scoring three rushing touchdowns during the NFC South […] The post D’Onta Foreman pulls off feat Christian McCaffrey never did for Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Pollard making Cowboys fans forget about Ezekiel Elliott with monster game vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys called on Tony Pollard to be the feature back in their Week 8 home matchup against the Chicago Bears after they decided to rule out Ezekiel Elliott due to his knee injury. As has been the case all season long, Pollard once again made a strong claim to be the Cowboys’ go-to […] The post Tony Pollard making Cowboys fans forget about Ezekiel Elliott with monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
