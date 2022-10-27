Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
3 reasons Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is most overrated college football coach
Is there a more polarizing figure in college football than Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? Fans of the sport seem to fall into two camps with him, with very little in between. Although, one of those camps seems to be growing larger than the other one. On one side,...
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved
Tyreek Hill continues to make the most out of his debut season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill came into the Dolphins’ Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions leading the NFL in receiving yards with 773, and he reached 900-plus such yards for the third straight campaign during the contest. He currently sits at […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
‘He’s got one arm’: Broncos CB K’Waun Williams’ game-sealing interception vs. Jaguars leaves Nathaniel Hackett in disbelief
Russell Wilson had just led the Denver Broncos down the field to retake the lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and they needed a hero on defense to secure the win. The Broncos found that hero in cornerback K’Waun Williams, who sealed the 21-17 victory by intercepting Trevor Lawrence with 1:36 to play.
Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were trying to make a comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This certainly wasn’t the way to go about it. With the Bears down 35-23, Bears running back David Montgomery hauled in a Fields pass and was fighting for a first down on third-and-long. Unfortunately, Montgomery fumbled, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields hurdled Micah Parsons instead of touching him down on bonkers fumble return TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman pulls off feat Christian McCaffrey never did for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have looked like a hungrier team ever since Matt Rhule was ousted and a few players were traded away, and that was evident again on Sunday. In a wild back-and-forth battle vs. the Falcons, young RB D’Onta Foreman had the game of his career, scoring three rushing touchdowns during the NFC South […] The post D’Onta Foreman pulls off feat Christian McCaffrey never did for Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.
Tony Pollard making Cowboys fans forget about Ezekiel Elliott with monster game vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys called on Tony Pollard to be the feature back in their Week 8 home matchup against the Chicago Bears after they decided to rule out Ezekiel Elliott due to his knee injury. As has been the case all season long, Pollard once again made a strong claim to be the Cowboys’ go-to […] The post Tony Pollard making Cowboys fans forget about Ezekiel Elliott with monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions’ Barry Sanders will make Detroit history with Ford Field statue
A legendary figure in Detroit Lions’ history will soon receive a long-overdue honor. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a statue depicting the likeness of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders is set to be displayed outside of Ford Field, the first fixture of its kind to be featured on the stadium grounds.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0